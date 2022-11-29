Willow filming locations: Where was the Disney+ series shot?

Willow is set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Noted screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan is developing this upcoming sequel to the 1988 film of the same name.

While Warwick Davis returns as the lovable Willow Ufgood in the TV series, Val Kilmer, aka Madmartigan, will be sorely missed.

Willow @WillowOfficial Streaming November 30 only on The great sorcerer #Willow returns in an all-new Original series from @Lucasfilm . 🧙Streaming November 30 only on @DisneyPlus The great sorcerer #Willow returns in an all-new Original series from @Lucasfilm. 🧙✨ Streaming November 30 only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/aTeI6RujlA

Davis aside, Joanne Whalley, Kevin Pollak, and Rick Overton will also reprise their roles.

Disney+ series Willow was shot in Wales

Since Willow is a dark fantasy adventure, the shooting locations had to be dreamy and exotic. So, the team chose Wales as their primary spot, which was also where the 1988 film was shot.

Warwick Davis @WarwickADavis #method Just found this photo from #Willow88 in my attic and it reminded me of the rather extreme method of directing @RealRonHoward would employ to get the performance he wanted from me! Just found this photo from #Willow88 in my attic and it reminded me of the rather extreme method of directing @RealRonHoward would employ to get the performance he wanted from me! 😂 #method https://t.co/te2W2T8v1d

Production commenced in June last year at Dragon International Film Studios, located in Bridgend, Wales. Situated about 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Cardiff, the Welsh capital, the 16-year-old establishment has five sound stages.

It was also where productions like the BBC's Doctor Who, Upstairs Downstairs, and Merlin, Universal Studio's Brave New World, and FX Network's The Bastard Executioner, among others, were set up.

Willow @WillowOfficial In one month, their first quest is the world's last hope. Stream #Willow , an Original series, starting November 30 only on @DisneyPlus In one month, their first quest is the world's last hope. Stream #Willow, an Original series, starting November 30 only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/LMbwixIugd

For the series, a set replicating a medieval village was erected in Dragon, as per reports.

Apart from the studio, shots were taken in several outdoor locations in Wales, like the Dinorwic Quarry (which formed the backdrop for Queen Bavmorda’s Nockmar Castle), Tenby, Saundersfoot, and Pendine Sands.

The team shifted shooting to Pendine Sands in October last year

Pendine Sands was one of the major locations for the crew, but shooting along the coastline in October was not easy. They had to battle heavy rains and tough climatic conditions.

Filming shots of a rider aboard a horse and a vehicle that reportedly looked like a mix of a stagecoach, boat, and sled proved to be quite a task.

Willow @WillowOfficial From @TonyRevolori “I remember having to beg our costume designer Sarah Young to add pockets to keep my phone or film cameras with me. When I didn't have those pockets, I had to put them in my boot or hidden somewhere on set. Maybe it’ll be the new version of the coffee cup.” From @TonyRevolori “I remember having to beg our costume designer Sarah Young to add pockets to keep my phone or film cameras with me. When I didn't have those pockets, I had to put them in my boot or hidden somewhere on set. Maybe it’ll be the new version of the coffee cup.” https://t.co/55cZ2nlnd1

Notably, the series was shot all over Wales during the summer, including Saundersfoot, where lead man Warwick Davis was photographed in September 2021, enjoying dinner at the Mulberry Restaurant with his family.

According to reports, filming also took place in Morlais Quarry in South Wales (which may be the backdrop for one of the burnt castles), Mynydd Llangynidr Quarry in the Brecon Beacons, and Pontsticill reservoir.

Willow @WillowOfficial 🧙



From From @amarchadhapatel "I didn't realise how much I would grow to love quarries... But after 8 months of Welsh quarries I can confirm that they are underrated and excellent shooting locations. We don't give rocks enough credit." ✨🧙💚From @amarchadhapatel "I didn't realise how much I would grow to love quarries... But after 8 months of Welsh quarries I can confirm that they are underrated and excellent shooting locations. We don't give rocks enough credit." https://t.co/imStmOPIoY

At the start of the production last year, the Welsh government issued a statement in which they expressed how “hugely excited” they are to welcome the team.

“We are also hugely excited to welcome Lucasfilm to Wales. Lucasfilm will be shooting Willow, an epic fantasy adventure series, which will debut on Disney+ in 2022. The series continues the spirit of adventure, heroics, and humour of Ron Howard’s 1988 feature film, which was shot in Llanberis in Gwynedd.”

What to expect in the series?

As per IMDb, the synopsis reads:

"Twenty years after vanquishing the wicked queen Bavmorda, the sorcerer Willow Ufgood leads a group of misfits on a dangerous rescue mission into the unknown."

The trailer, released in October, indicates that this new series will be an action-packed comedy. It shows how Davis’ Willow and his team are searching for now-adult Elora Danan, who has disappeared without any trace.

Actors Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, and Amar Chadha-Patel play the roles of his teammates. The clip also has decent doses of magic and sorcery sprinkled throughout.

Willow @WillowOfficial



The Original series from Lucasfilm is streaming Wednesday only on We are at The Magic Castle for a special screening of #Willow The Original series from Lucasfilm is streaming Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus We are at The Magic Castle for a special screening of #Willow.✨The Original series from Lucasfilm is streaming Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/eCFQJdTZ3X

When asked about his role, Davis said that Willow is an “important character” as he motivates people with physical disabilities.

“People often say how the film allowed them to escape from their real-life experiences at the time, how it brought them hope. I think the character of Willow is quite inspirational.”

He added that it was “really cool going back to the character again.”

The series will air on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

