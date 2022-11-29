Who plays Jade in Willow? Meet Erin Kellyman

Actor Erin Kellyman is all set to play the role of Jade in Disney+'s new series, Willow.

Kellyman is a noted actress who, in recent years, has risen to fame with roles in shows and films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many more.

Jade is reportedly a knight-in-training and is a close friend of Princess Kit, who is played by Ruby Cruz. Jade is known to be a strong woman with a complicated background.

Erin Kellyman's breakthrough role came in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story

Erin Kellyman was born on October 17, 1998, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, to Charles and Louise. Kellyman was reportedly interested in acting at a very young age. She did her graduation from the Nottingham Television Workshop. She'd earlier attended The Rawlett School in Tamworth.

One of Kellyman's earliest roles was in Caitlin Moran's popular sitcom, Raised by Wolves, wherein she played the role of Cathy. The series garnered mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise directed towards the writing and unique storyline.

Erin Kellyman's first memorable film appearance came in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, wherein she portrayed the character of Enfys Nest. The role won her massive international fame and she received high praise from fans for her performance. Kellyman later went on to star in BBC's Les Misérables as Éponine.

Marvel fans will recognize her as Karli Morgenthau from the critically acclaimed Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show also stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in key roles.

In the upcoming Willow series, Erin Kellyman plays a fascinating character that's expected to feature a key role in the storyline. In a quirky video shared by Lucasfilm's official YouTube channel, Kellyman introduces herself and tells Warwick Davis that they'd earlier worked together on Solo: A Star Wars Story.

It'll be interesting to see how the writers of Willow explore Kellyman's character in the show.

A brief look at Willow plot and cast

Willow focuses on a group of people with contrasting personalities who set out on an epic adventure. A brief synopsis of the show, according to the official YouTube channel of Lucasfilm, reads:

''The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne.''

The description further states:

''Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.''

The show stars Warwick Davis as the titular hero who leads the group on a big adventure. Davis dominates the trailer with his commanding screen presence and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Apart from Davis, the movie stars Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, and Tony Revolori, among various others, in important supporting roles.

You can watch Willow on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

