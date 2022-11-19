Who is Millie Gibson? Meet Doctor Who's latest companion

English actress Millie Gibson is all set to join the highly promising cast of the long-running science fiction series Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday. She will be the companion of the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa. The news of the actress joining the Doctor Who cast was released on Friday, November 18, 2022.

To harmonize with the sci-fi adventure series' 60th anniversary, Disney Plus will air brand new episodes in November 2023.

Ever since news of Millie Gibson getting cast as Ruby Sunday was dropped, fans of the franchise have been eager to witness the young and highly talented actress' portrayal of the intriguing character.

While talking about her role in Doctor Who, Millie Gibson said:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion." (Via TVLine)

All about Millie Gibson, the actress set to play the Fifteenth Doctor Who's companion in 2023

Born in Greater Manchester, the 18-year-old actress had a keen interest in acting from a very young age. Millie attended drama classes at the esteemed Oldham Theater Workshop, where she caught the attention of the Manchester Media City talent agency's Scream Management. From there, the agency started to represent her.

The English actress took her first step into the world of acting with a pivotal role in the popular television series Jamie Johnson, a CBBC children's TV broadcast. Gibson played the role of Indira from 2017 to 2018 in the series.

Apart from her portrayal of Indira in Jamie Johnson, the actress is also well-known for playing the lead role of Kelly Neelan from 2019 to 2022 in the beloved long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.

Millie Gibson was also a significant part of the three-part British TV series Butterfly, released in 2018. In the series, she portrayed the lead role of Lily Duffy, for which she received quite the recognition. She was also seen as Mia in a TV series titled Love, Lies and Records, launched on the BBC Network in 2017.

The actress is quite excited and thrilled to be an integral part of Doctor Who in 2023. While talking about her arrival on the popular series during an interview, Millie Gibson said:

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started." (Via TVLine)

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the Fifteenth Doctor in the series, also spoke about Gibson joining the cast of Doctor Who in an interview and said that he can't wait to "sail the universe with Millie."

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" (Via TVLine)

The critically acclaimed legendary producer and screenplay writer Russell T Davies will return as Doctor Who's showrunner in 2023, succeeding Chris Chibnall.

Franchise's veteran actor David Tennant, who previously played the tenth Doctor, will reprise his role as the Fourteenth Doctor in three special episodes before handing it over, as the tradition goes, to Ncuti Gatwa "over the festive season."

