Fortnite leak confirms Doctor Who collab in the future

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, a mini Doctor Who collaboration was held in-game. Players were given a free redeem code to unlock the cosmetic known as TARDIS, which is a Spray.

TARDIS, or Time and Relative Dimensions In Space, is a fictional hybrid of the time machine and spacecraft that appears in the series. The in-game spray looks exactly like the real McCoy from the show. While the crossover was rather minimal, it did set the stage for greater things to come.

According to leaker FNBRintel, a full-scale Doctor Who collaboration is in the works with Fortnite. Given their track record of spearheading collaboration leaks and providing information, the sources are trustworthy. Here's what they had to say:

"A collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who is currently in the works! However, it seems like it's early on in development, and probably won't be released for a few months!"

While taking their word for it should be easy enough, veteran leaker iFireMonkey chimed in as well. He confirmed that the collaboration was real, as he was shown the evidence. That said, players will have to wait until further details are obtained.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to @ShiinaBR , there will be another Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration in the future that will be more than just a spray. According to @ShiinaBR, there will be another Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration in the future that will be more than just a spray. https://t.co/GsvIDc6RxW

What can players expect from the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration?

Considering the collaboration is months away, Epic Games is likely planning more than just a Spray and Creative map this time around. By all means, the crossover will introduce characters from the show as well as TARDIS.

While players might wonder how the TARDIS will be implemented in Fortnite, that's rather easy to understand. Since certain porta-potties allow players to fast-travel between two points on the island, the TARDIS could be added to the game to replace them during the collaboration.

This would create some interesting rotational strategies on the map. For instance, if a player is being chased, they can use the TARDIS to teleport to another similar device and break it after exiting. Whoever tries to follow suit will merely be stepping into an old telephone booth.

Truth be told, with a bit of imagination, the possibilities of this collaboration are limitless. The developers could also add an entire POI inside the TARDIS for players to explore. That said, it will likely be limited to Creative mode only, much like last time.

Given the glitches occurring in-game this season, the developers may not want to risk things. Introducing similar issues, like those related to The Mothership from Chapter 2 Season 8, is the last thing Epic wants.

Moving on from mechanics, the Doctor Who collaboration will have a lot to offer in terms of cosmetics. Taking into consideration that there have been several actors portraying the character over the years, there may be multiple styles available to select from. Alternatively, Epic may choose the last three doctors to feature instead.

alfie @BigLadAlfie9938 @ShiinaBR @FNBRintel imagine if we get a skin that has all 14 styles when the new season comes out @ShiinaBR @FNBRintel imagine if we get a skin that has all 14 styles when the new season comes out https://t.co/ENzCkUoJj4

Other characters may include The Master, K9, and perhaps several notable figureheads from history who have appeared on the show. That said, much of it depends on licensing and other agreements.

Nevertheless, this collaboration is bound to be one of the more memorable ones for the British Fortnite community. Considering how long the show has been running, getting things right will be important.

