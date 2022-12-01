''Insane and deranged'': Willow fans annoyed with Princess Kit

Willow recently premiered on DIsney+ with two episodes on November 30, 2022. The sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by George Lucas and Ron Howard, the new series brings back some of the most familiar characters along with some interesting new faces.
The two most intriguing characters, who form the backbone of the series, are Queen Shorsha's (played by Joanne Whalley) twins, Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz) and Airk (Dempsey Bryk).
The synopsis for the show reads:
"An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."
While the new characters add a much-needed wave of modernity to the classic story, it seems like not everyone is a big fan of Kit Tanthalos and her somewhat botched affair/friendship with Jade Claymore (Erin Kellyman). While the series has not been criticized by many, it seems the early impression of Jade and Kit will pose some problems to the fandom of the show.
While, to be fair, first impressions are not always indicative of what to expect from a character in the future. But it appears that Kit's first impression was not entirely accurate. One of the viewers summarized the first episode, saying:
"Kit was insane and deranged for waking jade up in the middle of the night to announce she was running away, straddling her, and kissing her goodbye like you can’t do that to her she’s in love with you and she’s currently about to pass out"
Social media sites flooded with this discussion soon after Willow's premiere. Read on to find out more.
Willow fans slam Princess Kit in the first two episodes
It seems most fans dislike or fail to connect with Shorsha's daughter, who has otherwise been portrayed as a brave warrior, unlike her brother who spends time wooing women. Many fans criticized the character in their tweets after the release of the first episode.
Despite the many negative comments, it seems that Kit has not rubbed all the Willow fans the wrong way. Being a non-binary character, there are already fans shipping Jade and Kit, especially after their slight reconciliation in the first episode. It was also sweet how Jade followed Kit into dangerous territory as she went out to look for her brother. See some praises for Kit below.
Speaking about her character in Willow, Ruby Cruz, in an interview with Collider, had previously said:
"It was fun. It was cool to construct such a layered character, such a complicated young woman. I mean, she is a Disney princess, but it's constructing a new idea of what that can mean and someone messy, someone confused, someone making mistakes, I think that was really cool to actually represent. And yeah, I'm so excited for people to meet Kit…I wish I had her growing up, honestly."
There may still be time for Kit to become a likable character. But, for now, she remains one of the most hotly debated characters in Willow.
Willow is now streaming on Disney+.