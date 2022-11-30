Best adventure-fantasy shows like Willow on Disney+

Willow is all set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The show is a sequel to the 1988 movie of the same name. It is a superhero fantasy series that follows a group of different superheroes who must travel far from home on their noble missions. On their journey, the heroes of Willow also have to fight inner demons and come to terms with their lives.

The TV show has been widely anticipated by fans of the original film ever since rumors of a sequel began as early as 2005. Willow is expected to be consistent with the themes and tone of the film and is likely to expand on the movie's universe in a much more elaborate manner.

While Willow is expected to exemplify the fantasy and adventure genres, here are five other series like Willow that use the genre in a brilliantly cinematic way.

The Witcher and 4 other shows like Willow on Disney+

1) The Sandman

The Sandman (Image via IMDB)

When it comes to fantasy dramas, The Sandman is as mythical and magical as it can get. The story revolves around Dream, the controller of dreams who was held captive for over a century and is finally free. Upon achieving his desired freedom, the character embarks on a journey to undo all the damage that his absence caused in the world of dreams.

The Sandman is based on a work of fiction by Neil Gaiman and was executed with cinematic finesse. The eleven-episode-long Netflix series received highly positive reviews and has been popularly watched since its release in August 2022. The series starred Tom Sturridge as the Sandman, and his performance was widely praised by critics.

The show's success also led to the renewal for a second season. Like Willow, The Sandman is an explicit fantasy show that attempts to comment on dark realities through myths and legends.

2) His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials (Image via Radio Times)

His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a young orphan from an alternate world. As Lyra stays with scholars at Oxford and attempts to find her lost friend, she uncovers a series of truths about some kidnappings. Although the plot seems to be leaning towards a crime series, His Dark Materials manages to keep the vibe of a fantasy show alive.

The show has been made into two seasons so far and has progressively received positive acclaim for both seasons. It stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, and Clarke Peters in important roles. Like Willow, His Dark Materials combines the elements of modern-day crime with fantasy to make an insightful drama about the individual and society.

His Dark Materials is streaming on HBO Max.

3) The Witcher

The Witcher (Image via The New York Times)

The Witcher is probably one of the most popular fantasy dramas that modern television has produced. The show is set in a medieval-inspired landmass called the Continent, where a monster hunter named Geralt has to navigate life.

The Witcher, which has already released two seasons, stars Henry Cavill in the titular role. Like Willow, the show is imaginative and fantasy just as much as a commentary on the real world.

Netflix has now renewed the series for a third and a fourth season. Liam Hemsworth is expected to take over the role of the Witcher in the fourth season as fans await to see where the makers will be taking the storyline after an engaging second season.

4) Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth (Image via Netflix)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Sweet Tooth follows a young boy who is half-man and half-deer. New beginnings and exciting adventures charge the show with heavy fantasy elements like in Willow. The first and only season so far, released in 2021 and received positive reviews. The show was then renewed for a second season.

Sweet Tooth stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, and Adeel Akhtar in important roles. The show explores some deeply touching themes of humanity, comfort, and acceptance, all beautifully portrayed through nuanced writing. Its careful treatment of sensitive subjects also brought it great acclaim. Sweet Tooth is a Netflix original and is streaming on the platform.

5) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Rings of Power (Image via Prime Video)

Rings of Power was probably one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year owing to the cinematic brilliance of the Lord of the Rings films, which set higher standards for not just fantasy films but cinema in general. The show, like Willow, is a fantasy that stays true to the realities of human nature and the world we've built for ourselves.

Although it didn't receive excellent reviews and couldn't reach up to the standards of the Lord of the Rings films, Rings of Power still manages to fare as a good fantasy show. It stars Morfydd Clarke, Sophia Nomvette, and Markella Kavenagh in lead roles.

Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video.

