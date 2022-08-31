The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - 5 things to know about Míriel

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most anticipated shows of this year, owing to the immense popularity of The Lord of the Rings books and movies. The show premieres on Prime Video on September 2, 2022, and is supposedly set centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings movies. This Prime Video production is also based on Tolkien's books and characters.

Míriel is a prominent character in the show and is expected to have quite an arc throughout the series. The Elven mother of Fëanor, Míriel, is a complex character not just in terms of her relationship with her son and husband but also in the skill she showcases and the grace she radiates. Míriel is a typical Tolkien character in the sense that she sticks to the cliches of elves and yet manages to be an intriguing character and stands out in her kind.

Everything we know about Miriel from The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

1) Míriel was skilled at needlework

Of the many things Míriel is known for, needlework is one of her most prominent skills. This is the reason she was also known as Þerindë, the Broideress. The finesse she boasted when it came to working with her hand enhanced the grace that Míriel radiated. When she returns to life, she also bears the responsibility of weaving the deeds of the House of Finwë in the Tapestry of Time for posterity.

She was also known to sing while working, and her song was praised as soft and sweet. The name Þerindë was, in fact, so dear to her that she requested that her kin continue to call her by that name. Þerindë changed to Serindë in Noldor after marriage. Although this name also means embroideress, she preferred to stick to the original for her legacy.

2) She is the first wife of Finwë, King of Noldor

Míriel married the King of Ñoldor, Finwë, who was the High King of Ñoldor known to have led his people from Middle-Earth to Valinor. He is also known to be one of the first-born elves in The Lord of the Rings universe and is regarded as the founder of the House of Finwe. Although Miriel and Finwë had a happy marriage, things went downhill after the birth of their child.

Míriel dies after the pain she bears during childbirth, and Finwë is left alone. After mourning, however, Finwë decides to marry again and has four children with his second wife.

3) She was the Elven mother of Fëanor

Fëanor was the only child born to Míriel and Finwë before the death of the former. Fëanor is one of the most important characters in The Lord of the Rings universe as he is everything a typical character from The Lord of the Rings would be. Pride dominates this otherwise perfectly skilled King of Ñoldor. Fëanor is known to have a skilled body and mind, a finesse he probably inherited from Míriel.

Fëanor, like Míriel, displayed excellent craftsmanship. However, he grew up without Míriel as she died immediately after his birth. His father Finwë was also in a state of mourning right after his birth.

4) Her hair was unusual for someone from Ñoldor

Míriel's hair in The Lord of the Rings books is described by Tolkien as long and silver, the color being a rare one for someone belonging to Ñoldor. Everything from her appearance, voice, and skills are described to be that of an endearing yet complex character. Her sweet singing and her finesse significantly add to this.

While most of these characteristics, such as grace, are common for Elvish women, the character's hair color is essential in emphasizing her unique identity in the Kingdom of Ñoldor. Cynthia Addai-Robinson has played Míriel in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, and the differences in the characterization may be present.

5) She willfully chose death after giving birth

Anyone familiar with the concept of elves, as told in The Lord of the Rings, would know that the creatures are almost immortal in the world of Tolkien. Although they can die from unnatural causes, aging does not cause their death. However, Míriel, after giving birth to her first child, Fëanor, loses the will to live due to the difficulties during her labor and decides to give up her life.

As she is immortal, her body is preserved. Her son, Fëanor, doesn't get along too well with his father's second wife and children, owing to his mother's death. Later on, Míriel decides to return to life, after which she weaves the deeds of the House of Finwë on the Tapestry of Time, boasting their legacy.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be released on Prime Video on September 2, 2022. The production value is one of the highest in recent times, making it one of the most expensive shows alongside other fantasy dramas like Stranger Things, The Sandman, and House of the Dragon.

