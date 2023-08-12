Ahsoka release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Lucasfilm is gearing up for an exciting release on Disney+ on August 23, 2023, with Ahsoka. Fans of the Star Wars universe can hardly contain their enthusiasm for another adventure in the galaxy's far reaches.

From the sneak peeks we've seen in the trailers, the series seems set to introduce favorite characters from Star Wars Rebels into live action, teasing a monumental face-off with Grand Admiral Thrawn, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen.

Although details about the newest Star Wars series are still closely guarded, it's slated to kick off with a double-episode premiere, and the streaming platform has, at last, revealed the much-awaited release schedule.

Ahsoka release schedule explained

Plan your Star Wars journey with the complete release schedule for the latest series (Image via Lucasfilm)

Star Wars enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the debut of Ahsoka, especially with the series promising an exciting double-episode premiere on August 23, 2023. The official channels of Star Wars on social media have been abuzz with details about the show's release pattern.

Interestingly, in a move that diverges from what many fans had speculated, the showrunners have decided against wrapping up the series with a two-part finale. Instead, the strategy is to maintain consistency with the release of single episodes each week. This steady flow will culminate on October 4, 2023, marking the series finale.

Episode Number Release Date Release Timing(JST/ET/BST/IST/AEST) 1 August 23, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 2 August 23, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 3 August 30, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 4 September 6, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 5 September 13, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 6 September 20, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 7 September 27, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00 8 October 4, 2023 16:00/3:00/12.30/17:00

Along with the schedule, the playtime for the inaugural episodes has been revealed. The first episode is around 54 minutes and 21 seconds long, while the second lasts 42 minutes and 15 seconds. Minus the credits, the actual content spans 50 minutes and 15 seconds, as well as 38 minutes and 33 seconds for each episode, respectively.

Regarding advance screenings for critics, there's no definite word on early access. However, given Lucasfilm's track record, they'll likely retain the major twists and turns in the latest Star Wars series under wraps until its public debut, ensuring fans can dive into the narrative spoiler-free.

What awaits in Ahsoka

A diverse ensemble brings the animated Star Wars universe to life, portraying iconic characters in this thrilling live-action adaptation (Image via Lucasfilm)

The newest addition to the Star Wars saga unfolds after the Empire's downfall, chronicling the adventures of former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she faces a burgeoning danger in a galaxy already teetering on the edge.

With Rosario Dawson taking the lead, the cast is further enriched by Natasha Liu Bordizzo playing Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead portraying Hera Syndulla, the departed Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno embodying Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto in the role of Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant voicing Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen depicting Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi stepping into the shoes of Ezra Bridger.

Scripted by Dave Filoni, the series is the brainchild of a partnership including executive producers Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. The directorial team includes Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Ahsoka is set to launch exclusively on Disney+ on August 23, 2023, unveiling its captivating narrative with a riveting two-episode premiere. As the release dates draw closer, the Star Wars community is poised to embark on yet another thrilling and immersive adventure in the galaxy far, far away.

