New Star Wars: Ahsoka teaser reveals more scenes with Sabine and Hera

A new teaser for the upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series, Ahsoka, was recently released, revealing more scenes with the characters Sabine and Hera. The teaser also featured antagonists Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll, giving the audience snippets of the upcoming war.

In the teaser, Ahsoka is seen engaging in a lightsaber duel with Baylan Skoll, while Sabine duels against Shin Hati. Hera Syndulla makes an appearance in the teaser as well and mentions that she believes the fallen Empire still poses a threat. The brief and action-packed teaser has hyped fans even more for the release of the series.

Ahsoka teaser: The threat posed by Admiral Thrawn continues to loom large

The highly-anticipated Star Wars original series, Ahsoka, is scheduled to make its debut on August 23, exclusively on Disney Plus. A brand new teaser was released recently to promote the premiere of the series. As mentioned before, the teaser reveals some additional scenes with Sabine and Hera.

In the teaser, Sabine Wren is seen fighting with Ahsoka Tano using wooden sticks. Sabine's face is covered by a helmet during the practice session, which ends with her getting tripped down by Tano. The practice is used by Sabine in her battle with one of the main antagonists of the series, Shin Hati.

Hera Syndulla (Image via Disney Plus)

A major character in the series, Hera Syndulla, is also seen in the teaser, revealing that she has reason to believe the fallen Empire is still a threat. Although brief, this scene clearly points towards the threat posed by imperial military leader and main antagonist of the series, Admiral Thrawn.

He leads the remnants of the scattered Galactic Empire and will be seen trying to take over the galaxy once again in the upcoming series. Admiral Thrawn is a cold calculating villain who poses a serious threat to the new Republic and needs to be stopped by our protagonists before it is too late.

Sabine Wren (Image via Disney Plus)

The new teaser also features some more exciting scenes from the series such as Ahsoka Tano and Baylan Skoll engaging in a lightsaber duel. Baylan also reveals to the Jedi that her master Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader spoke highly of her.

The threat possessed by General Thrawn and the remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire is felt immensely in the new teaser for the show, with antagonists such as Baylan and Shin appearing to be formidable foes for the protagonist.

The teaser has hyped fans even further for the release of the series. However, what fans are most excited for is the Anakin Skywalker namedrop by Baylan, which some Star Wars fans believe to be an indication that Anakin will make a cameo in Ahsoka.