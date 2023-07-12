Star Wars: Ahsoka show reveals first look of Admiral Thrawn

The American television series Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23, 2023. Before the release of the official trailer today, the series' teaser trailer introduced the titular character, Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, alongside other Star Wars characters. The teaser trailer, however, did not provide fans with their first look at the series' adversary, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Fortunately for fans, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming series has been released, giving viewers their first look at Admiral Thrawn. He is the primary antagonist of the Star Wars: Ahsoka series and leads the remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire. Lars Mikkelsen, who has voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels will reprise the role in this live-action series.

Admiral Thrawn's first look in Star Wars: Ahsoka revealed

Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus.

The first official trailer for the Star Wars: Ahsoka series has finally been released by Disney+ and Lucasfilm, offering the first look at the main antagonist of the series, Grand Admiral Thrawn. Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as Thrawn in the new live-action series, which is set to be released on August 23, 2023.

Alongside the trailer, Lucasfilm also released a new poster featuring Ahsoka Tano, announcing that the series will have a two-episode premiere. Admiral Thrawn has made a brief appearance in the new trailer, appearing to be blue-skinned with a pair of glowing red eyes, as is the case with members of the Chiss race.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is an Imperial military leader who is responsible for leading the remnants of the scattered Galactic Empire following its defeat and fall at the hands of the Rebel Alliance. In this new series set in the Star Wars extended universe, Thrawn acts as the main antagonist, whom Ahsoka and her allies need to stop before he takes control of the galaxy.

Grand Admiral Thrawn's character was created by Timothy Zahn in 1991 for his novel, Heir to the Empire. It is the first installment of what later came to be known as the Thrawn trilogy. The trilogy details events that took place after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the movie Return of the Jedi.

Thrawn's popularity skyrocketed following the release of the trilogy, making him a fan-favorite antagonist. A tactical genius and cunning military strategist, Thrawn is dubbed one of the most threatening figures in the Star Wars universe. He has commanded the Imperial fleets in a series of stunning victories against the New Republic, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Thrawn's look in the Star Wars: Ahsoka trailer has divided the Star Wars fandom, with many approving the casting and character design while others are openly making fun of it and expressing their disappointment on Twitter.

Imagine showing someone this image twenty years ago 🤣🤯 The first official look at Grand Admiral Thrawn!Imagine showing someone this image twenty years ago 🤣🤯 https://t.co/1q7q81J4dJ

The tweets above perfectly encapsulate the mixed opinions of fans regarding the character. While some are praising the casting of Star Wars: Ahsoka, others are calling Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn the best-looking live-action Grand Admiral they could have asked for. On the other hand, the rest of the fans are busy making memes about how much Thrawn looks like Elon Musk in blue paint.

Apart from Mikkelsen and Dawson reprising their roles from earlier Star Wars series, Ahsoka stars Hayden Christensen as Anakin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, David Tennant, Wes Chatham, Ivanna Sakhno, Temuera Morrison, Diane Lee Inosanto and the late Ray Stevenson.

