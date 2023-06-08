"RIP Star Wars": Netizens slam new Ahsoka teaser

Ahead of its premiere in August, Ahsoka got itself another teaser. Titled Begin, it lasts only half a minute. However, along with the titular character, it introduced several Star Wars characters within that short duration. Starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the series’ first season is set to have eight episodes.

The clip, admittedly, keeps you engaged, but it seems social media users were not impressed. As soon as Discussing Film shared the teaser on Twitter, netizens expressed their disappointment. One Twitter user, who sounds like a Star Wars fan, attached a “RIP Star Wars” in their remark.

Fan reacting to the trailer, shared by DF.

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka belongs to the Star Wars franchise and is a spin-off to the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series, The Mandalorian. As per the official gist, it will deal with the titular character probing an upcoming danger lurking around the galaxy post the Empire’s decline.

Ahsoka is scheduled for August 23, 2023, release on Disney+, five months after the third season of The Mandalorian culminated.

"Another flying pizza movie": Fans term Ahsoka after teaser drop

Lasting 30 seconds, the new teaser starts with Tano talking to Mandalorian warrior/graffiti artist Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) about how “things have changed.” The former Jedi Padawan says:

“I have been hearing whispers about Thrawn’s return as heir to the Empire.”

Her somber tone indicates that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), described as a “formidable adversary,” will pose a serious threat to Tano and others. We understand this when Twi’lek New Republic general Hera Syndulla tells the New Republic’s Chancellor Mon Mothma how they have to “prepare for the worst.”

The following frames establish the high-octane action the series will offer. However, netizens weren’t that glad after watching the teaser of the Star Wars product. In the comments section of Discussing Film’s Twitter post, they expressed how the series looks “mid” and a “SyFy movie.”

Fans reacting to the trailer, shared by DF.

Fans are upset about the trailer, shared by DF.

Fans reacting to the trailer, shared by DF.

Apart from the ones mentioned, Ahsoka will also feature Eman Esfandi as former thief and con artist Ezra Bridger, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in his first posthumous release, and Diana Lee Inosanto as Thrawn’s servant and Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, among others.

Announced in December 2020, the cameras for the limited series started rolling rather late on May 9, 2022. The team set up camp in Los Angeles, California, under the working title of Stormcrow, and had Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran as cinematographers. The cast and crew called it a wrap six months later in October.

The first season of Ahsoka, comprising eight episodes, will hit Disney+ on August 23, 2023.

