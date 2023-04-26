The Mandalorian season 4: Everything we know so far

The highly-anticipated The Mandalorian Season 4 has now been confirmed by the show's creator Jon Favreau. In an interview with BFMTV INSIDE back in February 2023, Favreau said that he had written the scripts even before season 3 finished airing and therefore, it is reasonable to assume that it will not be long before the show is officially in the works.

The Space Western series debuted in 2019 and has since managed to build a huge fandom, owing to its ode to the highly acclaimed movie and book series Star Wars and its notable cast including Pedro Pascal, Dave Filoni, Giano Esposito, and several others.

However, the recent season has received some mixed reactions, as a result of shifting the narrative from what was essentially building up to be a story about Din Djarin and Grogu's adventures to a story that now involves the fate of Mandalore and the constant threats it faces. It'll be interesting to see how the show manages to venture into these separate storylines in season 4.

The Mandalorian season 4 promises to be an exciting adventure for fans

Season 3 of The Mandalorian establishes multiple storylines for its various characters. In the lead, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin was seen to have pledged an alliance with the New Republic when he approached Carson Teva in the series finale.

Djarin's role will now require him to hunt down members of the Imperial Shadow Council, whose warlords, little to his knowledge, are all working together. This angle will also ensure the presence of the bounty hunter, playing a key role in the show, now that the empire's true heir Grand Admiral Thrawn is set to appear on screen.

The Mandalorian also houses the recently reunited iconic duo of Din Djarin and Grogu. This bond continues to dominate social media and sets up the premise of finding redemption for the former in the eyes of his clan. Pedro Pascal's character has been famously termed "The Dadalorian" ever since the season finale, and fans can't wait to see him take on the role of an adopted father to Grogu.

Another question that season 3 leaves unanswered is that of the fate of the series' villain Moff Gideon. Even though the show saw him get caught in a storm of fire, fans have speculated that since the finale episode didn't show his dead body, he may still be alive. So it remains to be seen if Moff Gideon was protected by his armor, or whether he flew out of the cave, or whether he is, in fact, dead.

Cast members for The Mandalorian season 4

While the cast for the upcoming season hasn't been confirmed yet, based on the storylines that season 3 ventured into, we can expect some of our favorite characters to return such as Pedro Pascal in the lead and Grogu by his side.

Also expected for season 4 are Paul-Sun Hyung Lee's Carson Teva (New Republic Pilot and former rebel), supporting characters such as The Armorer (Emily Swallow), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

It is also within reason to assume that Giancarlo Esposito will reprise his role of Moff Gideon due to some remarks made by him earlier about seasons 3 and 4. At PEOPLE's Emmy Awards pre-show in 2020, he said:

"We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore. So I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s gonna come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. While no official announcement has been made yet, it can be estimated that season 4 will arrive sometime in 2024.

