Is Moff Gideon dead? The Mandalorian season 3 ending breakdown

The Mandalorian season 3 was full of adventures featuring Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze. We saw multiple setups to build future Star Wars projects throughout the season. But with season 3 coming to a close, people were also left with several questions in mind.

One mystery left partially unraveled was the fate of the series’ villain, Moff Gideon. He turned out to be the villain of all three seasons. But with season 3 ending the way it did, people aren’t sure whether he will return in season 4.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Mandalorian chapter 24.

Moff Gideon was probably engulfed by the fire in The Mandalorian season 3’s finale

Moff Gideon’s fate (Image via Lucasfilm)

After three seasons’ worth of buildups, Mando, Grogu, and Bo-Katan fought Moff Gideon for possibly the last time in chapter 24, as we saw the latter get caught in a storm of fire. Axe Woves dropped an entire Imperial ship on Moff Gideon’s base, which exploded and was covered in flames.

Grogu saved Mando and Bo-Katan using a force shield, but the flames probably engulfed Moff Gideon. However, fans still have doubts about his supposed death because he was covered in enhanced Beskar armor.

It was implied that the fire would have killed him, but the episode never showed his dead body. So, did his armor protect him? Did he fly out of the cave through the fire? Probably not! The temperature generated by the explosion was so high that no armor would have been able to withstand the heat.

We have already seen enough of Moff Gideon, and we can be sure that he was truly killed off this time. Otherwise, the show would have found a way to keep one of his force-sensitive clones alive.

Mandalore’s future

Bo-Katan Kryze and The Armorer (Image via Lucasfilm)

After retaking the planet, the two sects of the Mandalorian creed began to live together in harmony under the leadership of Bo-Katan. The fourth season of The Mandalorian will showcase whether this peace will stay or if the Children of the Watch and other Mandalorians will turn on each other.

For now, the great forge has been lit, and with the awakening of the Mythosaur, a new Mandalorian age is upon us. Mandalore will likely thrive from here on, with people having the freedom to either walk both ways or choose between the ancient or modern ways of the Mandalorian creed.

Mandalore will play a huge role in the next season of The Mandalorian, and probably even other projects such as Ahsoka and the newly announced Star Wars film, which Dave Filoni will direct.

Din Djarin and Din Grogu

Din Djarin and Din Grogu (Image via Lucasfilm)

While the Mandalorians are left on Mandalore to rebuild their home world, Din Djarin and Din Grogu have taken off for new adventures. Yes, Grogu is officially Din Djarin’s son, as the latter adopted him as one of his own and made him his apprentice.

From here on, Grogu will also walk the way of Mandalore as he goes on adventures throughout the galaxy. Together, they will work as independent contractors for The New Republic, collecting bounties on secret missions. But between their missions, we’d see them resting in their cabin just outside the town of Nevarro, which Greef Karga gifted them in the final moments of chapter 24.

After this peaceful ending, we’d definitely see Din Djarin and Din Grogu return in season 4. But it’s also possible for them to cameo in future shows such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

