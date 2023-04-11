Ahsoka Tano: 3 powers and abilities explained as Star Wars fans celebrate trailer drop

Star Wars fans are excited about the trailer of the new Disney+ series, Ahsoka, which will follow the gifted Force user, Ahsoka Tano. It is slated to release in August 2023 and will be set after the fall of the Empire. Fans will see Ahsoka Tano investigate an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy in the upcoming show.

Starring Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ahsoka is a limited series developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Although Ahsoka has played a key role in the fight against the dark side, there is still a lot that fans don't know about her. A member of the Togruta alien race, Ahsoka Tano was recruited into the Jedi Order at an early age. Even as a young apprentice, she displayed strong Force potential.

She was the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars and proved her mettle by fighting against powerful dark side users like Asajj Ventress and Darth Maul. However, she soon left the Jedi Order and eventually became a soldier of the Rebel Alliance.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rosario Dawson spoke about how the upcoming series will allow fans to take a deeper look at the character and her journey.

Dawson said:

"Whether you have seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she (Ahsoka Tano) is still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life and so, that's what I think is the most exciting part about Ahsoka having her series is that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

3 powers and abilities that make Ahsoka Tano a force to be reckoned with

1) Jar'Kai

Jar'Kai refers to the technique of utilizing two weapons in combat. It is a particularly difficult form of lightsaber combat. Ahsoka wields a full lightsaber in one hand and a smaller shoto saber in the other. Even during her time with Anakin, she displayed impressive blade skills.

Her acrobatic prowess also comes to her aid during lightsaber combat, and she is often seen using back flips, front flips, and somersaults to dodge enemy attacks.

Ahsoka often uses the Jar'Kai technique during combat (Image via Lucasfilm)

Her abilities evolved greatly during the Clone Wars. After the battle of Mandalore, when she defeated Darth Maul, it was evident that her saber skills could rival some of the best in the galaxy.

In addition to Ahsoka Tano, several other Force users have also utilized the Jar'Kai technique during combat, including Darth Sidious, Asajj Ventress, and Pong Krell.

2) Lightsaber Purification

Ahsoka Tano possesses a unique ability that allows her to purify Kyber crystals that power lightsabers. This came to light when she claimed a red, dual-bladed saber from a Sith Inquisitor. She then removed the aura of the Dark Side and used the crystals to make a pair of white-bladed sabers.

Ahsoka used the white lightsabers in a battle against multiple Inquisitors (Image via Lucasfilm)

While it is unclear where this ability comes from, it could have something to do with the fact that Ahsoka Tano is one of the rare Force users who has struck a balance between the light and dark sides of the Force.

3) Force Awareness

Ahsoka displayed the ability to sense the intentions and emotions of those around her from an early age. As she began training, she was able to advance her skills and use them effectively in combat.

Ahsoka is gifted in combat-oriented Force abilities (Image Via Disney+ Originals)

Her telekinetic abilities helped save Skywalker from a group of retail droids. Initially, she managed small telekinetic feats but as her skills developed, she was capable of using the Force to prevent a small starship from taking off.

She can also leap to great heights and throw projectiles. Eventually, she learns how to perform mind tricks that allow her to fend off enemies. Ahsoka also experiences Force dreams and visions.

In recent years, Star Wars fans have come to love and adore Ahsoka Tano. Strong and stubborn, she has a lot in common with her master, Anakin Skywalker. These three powers and abilities are proof that she is one of the greatest forces, and has a vital role to play in the fight against the darkness that engulfs the galaxy.

