Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker and 2 other most powerful jedi

The Star Wars universe has introduced us to some truly incredible characters over the years. From powerful Sith Lords to heroic Rebel Alliance members, we’ve been treated to a whole host of iconic heroes and villains alike. But arguably more impressive than any other group in this galaxy far, far away are the legendary Force-wielding Jedi Knights.

From Yoda to Mace Windu, the Star Wars franchise has seen many Jedi Knights, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. However, some stand out above the rest as exceptionally powerful and, as a result, have become fan favorites over the years. One such character is Ahsoka Tano.

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming Disney+ limited series titled Ahsoka which will follow the beloved character as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. The series features Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian.

Premiering on Disney+ in August 2023, the series will be a part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from The Mandalorian, while also serving as a continuation to the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Here is a look at Ahsoka Tano and three other powerful Jedi Knights in the Star Wars universe.

4 of the most powerful Jedis in all of Star Wars history

1) Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is one of the most powerful Jedi in the Star Wars franchise. As an apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, she was trained at a young age and quickly gained vast knowledge of the Force, showing great strength and creativity with her usage of it. She is also able to use the Force to move objects, influence the minds of others, and perform other impressive feats.

She is highly skilled in combat and has been shown to hold her own against some of the galaxy's most dangerous opponents, including Sith Lords and powerful droids. Her agility and acrobatic fighting style combined with her resourcefulness and quick thinking make her a formidable opponent. She is known for her ability to outsmart her enemies and find clever solutions to difficult problems.

Overall, Ahsoka's combination of combat skills, Force abilities, and strategic thinking make her a powerful Jedi in the Star Wars universe.

2) Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker (Image via Lucasfilm)

Widely regarded as one of the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy, Luke Skywalker is the son of Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader). As such, Luke inherited a strong connection to the Force and a natural talent for using it. Luke also received training from two of the greatest Jedi Masters of his time, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda.

Under their tutelage, he learned how to hone his lightsaber skills and develop his Force abilities.

Luke has demonstrated exceptional skills in combat, both with a lightsaber and with the Force. He has been able to defeat powerful Sith Lords such as Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine and has been able to hold his own against other formidable opponents. Luke is also a skilled strategist and leader, as evidenced by his role in the Rebel Alliance and later the New Jedi Order.

Further, Luke is known for his compassion and empathy, which are key traits of a true Jedi. He is willing to put himself in harm's way to help others and is always looking for ways to bring peace to the galaxy.

Luke's experiences and trials throughout his life have given him a unique perspective on the Force and the Galaxy, which has allowed him to become a wise and powerful teacher to a new generation of Jedi.

3) Yoda

Yoda in the Star Wars franchise (Image via Lucasfilm)

Considered by many to be the most powerful Jedi of all time, Yoda was a master of the Force and a highly skilled warrior. Yoda possessed an incredibly strong connection to the Force which allowed him to use it to perform incredible feats, such as lifting enormous objects, manipulating minds, and foreseeing the future.

Yoda was an exceptional lightsaber duelist, with a unique fighting style that emphasized agility and speed. He is renowned for his acrobatic fighting style, his lightning-fast reflexes, and his ability to anticipate his opponent's moves.

Yoda was also considered one of the wisest and most experienced Jedi Masters in the history of the Order, having trained countless Jedi and served as Grand Master for many years. He was known for his wisdom, his compassion, and his ability to bring out the best in his students.

Having served as the Grand Master of the Jedi Order for many years, Yoda's leadership and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the course of the Star Wars universe. All of these abilities combined to make him one of the most respected and revered members of the Jedi Order, and a formidable opponent to any who crossed him.

4) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Image via Twitter/@obiwankenobi)

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a highly experienced and respected Jedi Master, who served on the Jedi Council and trained many Padawans, including Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker. He also had a strong connection to the Force, which he used to enhance his physical abilities, sense danger, and predict his opponents' moves. He was also able to use the Force to perform a variety of powerful abilities, such as telekinesis and mind control.

Obi-Wan was a highly skilled swordsman and lightsaber duelist. He trained under the tutelage of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and later became a master swordsman in his own right. In addition, Obi-Wan was also a skilled strategist and tactician with a keen mind for military and political strategy. He was able to outmaneuver and defeat opponents who had superior numbers or resources and was known for his ability to anticipate his enemies' moves and exploit their weaknesses.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was known for his wisdom, compassion, and dedication to the Jedi Code. His superior abilities and skills along with his experience as a mentor to several generations of Jedi make him one of the most renowned Jedis in the Star Wars franchise.

In conclusion, there are many incredibly powerful Jedi Knights that inhabit the expansive Star Wars universe. While each of them possesses unique strengths and abilities when it comes to using their talent with the Force, they have all been instrumental in shaping the course of the Star Wars universe in their own way.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August 2023.

