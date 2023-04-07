3 new Star Wars movies announced

The three-day Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 began on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the ExCeL Center, London. At the event, during Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase, the president of the studio, Kathleen Kennedy, announced that three new live-action Star Wars movies are currently under production. Kennedy also revealed that the three upcoming movies in the franchise will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Mangold previously helmed popular movies like Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Dave Filoni is the director of several fan-favorite projects, such as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, while Emmy and Academy Award-winning director Obaid-Chinoy previously directed Saving Face and Ms. Marvel.

Ever since the announcement was made by Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, fans have excited as they have been eagerly waiting for the franchise to return to theaters since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

One of the three upcoming Star Wars movies has been titled Dawn of the Jedi

Star Wars @starwars Just revealed at #StarWarsCelebration , Kathleen Kennedy welcomes James Mangold, Dave Filoni & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on stage as future directors of three new upcoming Star Wars films. Just revealed at #StarWarsCelebration, Kathleen Kennedy welcomes James Mangold, Dave Filoni & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on stage as future directors of three new upcoming Star Wars films. https://t.co/v2os1tdHJH

One of the upcoming movies in the franchise, titled Dawn of the Jedi, is all set to be directed by James Mangold. Although a release date for the movie is yet to be disclosed, the movie is targeting a December 2025 release, as per Lucasfilm.

Titles for the other two upcoming new movies in the franchise have not yet been revealed by the production company. The movie, which will be helmed by director Dave Filoni, will put its prime focus on the New Republic storyline and ring down the curtain on the interlinked sagas chronicled in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and a few other series on Disney+.

The third upcoming movie in the franchise, which is set to be directed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will take place fifteen years after the stirring series of incidents in Rise of Skywalker. The film will see English actor Daisy Ridley reprising her titular role as Rey. She will be seen building a new Jedi Order.

The actress came into the limelight for her outstanding portrayal of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, including The Force Awakens, The Rise of Skywalker, and The Last Jedi.

Lucasfilm also released the trailer of Ahsoka at the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

Apart from the announcement of these three upcoming movies, the trailer for the upcoming series Ahsoka was also launched by Lucasfilm on the first day of the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. The official trailer showed thrilling glimpses of the latest adventure Anakin Skywalker’s beloved padawan, Ahsoka Tano, will take on.

Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have served as developers for the new series. The highly promising lead cast list for the Disney Plus series entails Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and several others.

The series will make its arrival exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.

