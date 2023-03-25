"They need to take a break from Star Wars": Indiana Jones fans disappointed as Disney reportedly cancels new series

The planned Indiana Jones series has been called off. Disney has reportedly decided not to go ahead with the TV series on people’s favorite globetrotting archeologist. Although the news hasn’t been confirmed by anyone connected to the project, rumors suggest that the network has asked the production company Lucasfilm to focus its attention on its other franchise, the Star Wars universe.

To recall, last November, Variety reported that the series was being developed by Disney+, but there hasn’t been much buzz around it till now. As soon as the cancelation development became public, fans were left upset and opined that Disney should “take a break” from Star Wars.

The Variety report further stated that the planning team was searching for writers, thus plot details of the Indiana Jones series weren’t available then. However, recent rumors indicate that the now-cancelled show was to focus on Jones’s mentor at the University of Chicago, Dr. Abner Ravenwood.

They split up when Jones started dating Ravenwood's teenage daughter, Marion. Given this gist, the series was to serve as a sequel to the first-ever movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, released in 1981. Now that it has been called off, fans won’t be able to see this part of Jones’ backstory.

Fans express diappointment on Twitter after Disney cancelled the Indiana Jones series

According to Jeff Sneider of The Ankler, Below the Line, and Los Angeles Magazine, who broke the update, Disney killing off the series is not the end of the story. His tweet read:

"RUMOR: The Ravenwood/Indiana Jones series at Lucasfilm is not moving forward, and furthermore, I've heard that Disney has told Lucasfilm to focus on STAR WARS going forward, hence the cancellation of WILLOW."

Willow, the TV series based on the 1988 blockbuster, was canceled after season 1, leading to a lot of speculation and discussion. Thus, Sneider’s tweet appears to answer some of the questions. However, when it came to canceling the Jones series, fans were unforgiving.

They took to Twitter to make their disappointment clear while remarking that Disney will probably change its mind if the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny strikes gold at the box office.

As for Star Wars, Sneider said Lucasfilm will launch "three new movies" next month. He tweeted:

"RUMOR: Lucasfilm will announce THREE new movies at Star Wars Celebration next month.."

Harrison Ford isn’t the only actor who portrayed Jones on celluloid

Created by George Lucas, the media franchise centers around the charming archeology professor Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr. The character has been deftly portrayed by Academy Award nominee and veteran star Harrison Ford in all four released movies and one upcoming.

The late actor-singer River Phoenix played a 13-year-old Jones in the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series, the character was portrayed by Neil Boulane (infant), Boutalat (age 3), Corey Carrier (age 8–10), Sean Patrick Flanery (age 16–21), Ford (age 50), and George Hall (age 93).

The upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to release on June 30, 2023.

