The Mandalorian season 3 reveals what happened to Moff Gideon

The Mandalorian season 3 has been running strong, having launched three episodes so far. After Din Djarin defeated Moff Gideon towards the end of season 2, his journey continued in The Book of Boba Fett. And now, when Disney+ needed Mando and the Child to bring back the ways of Mandalore, they’ve done exactly that to replenish the viewership numbers of the streamer.

As their journey continues, people are left wondering about Moff Gideon. Where has he been so far? The last time we saw him was when Mando, Cara Dune, Bo-Katan Kryse, Koska Reeves, and Fennec Shand apprehended him on the Imperial ship that was under his command.

He was placed in the custody of the New Republic and is believed to have been executed. But the latest episode of The Mandalorian season 3 may have revealed his true fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, chapter 19.

The Mandalorian chapter 19 hints at Moff Gideon’s survival

Moff Gideon captured (Image via Lucasfilm)

Din Djarin and many others would have thought that the punishment for Gideon’s crimes would be execution, but the Armorer wasn’t sure about that. As it turns out, her presumptions were right. The former leader of the Imperial Remnant, played by Giancarlo Esposito, seems to have survived and could return in the upcoming episodes.

The hints about his survival come from former Imperial soldiers. While speaking with Omid Abtahi’s Dr. Pershing, one of the former Imperials revealed that Gideon escaped en route to his war tribunal. But another one of those mentioned that his escape was just a cover story to hide the reality. Gideon could have been subjected to a Mind Flayer.

Dr. Pershing under the Mind Flayer (Image via Lucasfilm)

We’ve already seen evidence of the Mind Flayer being used in recent Star Wars stories. The Empire used this device to wipe out the brains of people and even interrogate them. It was recently seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1, where the mind of the mutant clone Crosshair was rewritten using the device. Elia Kane later used it on Dr. Pershing as well.

Kane, secretly an Imperial agent, made it happen because Pershing was trying to do good for the New Republic. His knowledge could have allowed the New Republic to find out about Palpatine’s eventual cloning. So, this was a way to prevent Imperial secrets from leaking out.

If Moff Gideon was indeed subjected to the Mind Flayer, then Imperial agents like Elia could have made that happen for the same reason. He was an asset that became a huge liability for the Imperial army. Hence, his mind being wiped could have been the best alternative.

Will Moff Gideon return?

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon (Image via Lucasfilm)

While the ex-Imperials hinted at what might have happened to Gideon, his fate isn’t confirmed yet. If he escaped, his return could be expected later in season 3. Or it would definitely happen in The Mandalorian season 4. But if his mind got flayed, he might get a cameo to prove this theory.

Characters like him usually tend to survive and then make a dramatic return. So, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni may have something similar in store for us with regard to Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 arrives on March 22, 2023.

