''Two GOATS'': Twitter explodes as Giancarlo Esposito joins Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis cast

Few actors have dominated the news feed in recent times, like Giancarlo Esposito, the man behind the towering figure of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. After his recent stint on the offbeat experimental Kaleidoscope, the actor is set to return with some more great news for his fans. He will soon appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Of course, Twitter sprung into action praising this casting choice and the actor's collaboration with the brilliant Francis Ford Coppola, the man behind the Godfather trilogy, among countless critically acclaimed films. One Twitter user summed up the emotion of the internet, saying:

"Two GOATS"

The term "GOAT" has been increasingly used to indicate someone who has done exceptionally well in their field. The term was used extensively during the Fifa World Cup 2023 to describe Argentina's, Lionel Messi. The term expands to "Greatest of All Time," which fans perhaps feel is valid for Giancarlo Esposito and Francis Ford Coppola. Read on for more details.

How are fans reacting to the news of Giancarlo Esposito joining Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis?

Megalopolis is widely regarded as one of the most anticipated films. Coming from Francis Ford Coppola, the film has drawn severe interest from cinema enthusiasts worldwide. The sci-fi film will bring an adventure of epic proportions to the film screens.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"In New York, a woman is divided between loyalties to her father, who has a classical view of society, and her lover, who is more progressive and ready for the future."

Megalopolis features an ensemble cast that includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, and Dustin Hoffman.

Giancarlo Esposito will join the list, according to the most recent announcement from the company. It would not be wrong to say that the fans have gone wild with the revelation.

Teej @UsUnitedJustice @DiscussingFilm I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT @DiscussingFilm I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT

Mr Worldwide 🌏 @sradulto @DiscussingFilm Now Cast bob odenkirk, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and the movie is a guaranteed hit @DiscussingFilm Now Cast bob odenkirk, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and the movie is a guaranteed hit

Nico Villasana @nico_villasana @DiscussingFilm The Production Manager when he sees how much money in the budget they have left after Coppola keeps casting all these actors @DiscussingFilm The Production Manager when he sees how much money in the budget they have left after Coppola keeps casting all these actors https://t.co/TBo176ddaa

A significant reason for this uproar could be Esposito's reputation for starring in highly successful TV shows and films, including the likes of The Boys.

One of the most versatile actors in the industry right now, Giancarlo Esposito is best known for his stint on the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad from 2009 to 2011. For his contribution to Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He earned three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Apart from his outstanding TV career that comprised of shows like Dear White People, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, The Mandalorian, Westworld, and Godfather of Harlem, Giancarlo Esposito appeared in critically successful films like School Daze (1988), Do the Right Thing (1989), Mo' Better Blues (1990), Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991), Fresh (1994), The Usual Suspects (1995), Ali (2001), Last Holiday (2006), Gospel Hill (2008), Rabbit Hole (2010), Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), The Jungle Book (2016), and Malcolm X (1992).

Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes