"I wanted to play an everyman": Kaleidoscope star Giancarlo Esposito reveals reason behind signing up for the show

Kalidoscope star Giancarlo Esposito recently spoke about his character Leo Pap, aka Ray Vernon, in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. He mentioned the reason behind signing up for the film and spoke at length about the protagonist of the series and the various choices he makes. He said (obtained via Netflix's Tudum):

''The reason I took this particular role in Kaleidoscope was because I wanted to play an everyman who was struggling with some of the things that normal people struggle with.''

Giancarlo Esposito's performance in the lead role has received widespread critical acclaim. The show generated massive hype thanks to its unique episodic structure and intriguing storyline.

Kaleidoscope star Giancarlo Esposito opens up on his character Leon, and more details

While talking about his character Leo Pap, Giancarlo Esposito said during the aforementioned interview with Netflix's Tudum that,

"In life, we experience relationships sometimes as being traumatic, especially when outside events affect our parents. When they make decisions that we hold them responsible for –– that affect our lives, not knowing all of the reasons they made those decisions for their life –– (it) creates a little bit of (a) gap and a little bit of a traumatic experience."

One of the most fascinating and complicated aspects of Kaleidoscope is Leo's equation with his daughter. He desperately looks to reconcile with his daughter, and their relationship is one of the defining elements of the show. Referring to the troubled relationship, Esposito said:

"As children, we think that everything that's done by our parents is done because of us, and sometimes that's not very true. Sometimes things can never be right, but they can be understood in a different way if we're able to listen to each other and do that vulnerable dance that's required of us."

Esposito's Ray Vernon, aka Leo Pap, is the mastermind behind the epic robbery depicted in the show. Vernon's quest for revenge against those who destroyed his life while also trying to make up for lost years with his daughter forms the core of the series.

Giancarlo Esposito has played several gray characters on TV in the past. His famous role as Gustavo Fring in AMC's Breaking Bad won him massive critical acclaim. His other memorable acting credits include Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, and School Daze, to name a few.

A brief look at Kaleidoscope's plot, cast, and more details

The series tells the fascinating story of a massive heist planned by a group of criminals led by a charismatic man named Ray Vernon. Here's a brief description of the series, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''The series follows a crew of bandits over the course of 25 years, centering on an elaborate and dangerous plan to break into a vault containing $7 billion in bonds.''

Apart from Esposito, the rest of the cast features actors like Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, and many others. The series' complex episodic structure, along with its writing and direction, has garnered high praise from viewers and critics.

You can watch all eight episodes of Kaleidoscope on Netflix.

