Kaleidoscope: Who is Rufus Sewell? Meet the actor who plays Roger Salas in Netflix's heist drama series

Netflix's upcoming heist drama series, Kaleidoscope, stars acclaimed actor Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas. Salas is a mysteriously fascinating character who's believed to be connected to the protagonist Leo Pap, played by Giancarlo Esposito. His story arc is one of the major aspects of the show.

Rufus Sewell is a prominent actor who's been a part of several popular and acclaimed shows and films over the years, including Dangerous Beauty, The Man in the High Castle, and many more. The new Netflix show will premiere on the platform on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Rufus Sewell's early life, other movie and TV projects, and more details explored

Rufus Sewell was born on October 29, 1967, in Hammersmith, London. Sewell's father passed away when he was 10 years old. He was reportedly interested in acting from a young age. He attended the Trafalgar Junior School where he was part of a drama club.

He also studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama, before deciding to venture into the entertainment industry. He rose to fame thanks to his performance in Michael Winner's 1991 flick, Dirty Weekend, wherein he portrayed the character of Tim, for which he received high praise from fans and critics.

Rufus Sewell later went on to star in numerous films throughout the 90s, including Dark City, Cold Comfort Farm, The Holiday, and many more. Sewell's notable TV acting credits include John Adams, Helen of Troy, and Eleventh Hour, to name a few.

Rufus Sewell's role in the new Netflix series, Kaleidoscope, is quite intriguing. The identity of Salas plays a huge role in the context of the plot, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the show.

During an interview with TVLine, Giancarlo Esposito said:

''Roger Salas is very, very connected to Leo, to Ray Vernon. It’s going to be satisfying in the end, because again, the relationship between the two of these guys is going to tell you who Roger is, and why he became that.''

More details about Kaleidoscope plot and cast

Kaleidoscope focuses on a heist planned by a group of criminals and the various pivotal events leading up to it. Here's a short description of the series, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''There are 7 billion ways to solve a crime. A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion — but betrayal, greed, and other threats undermine their plans.''

The show stars Giancarlo Esposito in the lead role, with several others, including Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, and many others essaying significant supporting roles. While the trailer briefly sheds light on the plot, the experience of watching the series will be quite unique as it has a random episode order structure.

The show is created by Eric Garcia, a noted writer who's written books like Matchstick Men and Cassandra French's Finishing School For Boys. His film credits include Matchstick Men, Strange But True, and many more.

You can watch the new heist drama series, Kaleidoscope, on Netflix on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

