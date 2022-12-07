“Hand on heart, that's never come up”: Kate Winslet dismisses The Holiday 2 rumors

Christmas cult classic The Holiday is not getting a sequel.

Quashing rumors, the writer-director of the film, Nancy Meyers, clarified on social media that reports on The Holiday 2 are “not true.” One of the lead actors in the film, Kate Winslet, echoed the same.

It all started when The Sun carried an article on Tuesday, December 6, headlined,

“HAPPY HOLIDAY Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet filming The Holiday sequel with all the original cast 17 years after hit film.”

The report stated, “HIT Christmas rom-com The Holiday is to get a sequel with its original lead quartet of stars — 17 years on,” and that it is “expected to revisit the relationships” that developed between the four protagonists played by Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black.

It added:

“The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.”

Sadly, this turned out to be a false update.

The Holiday sequel not happening: Nancy Meyers, Kate Winslet issued separate clarifications

Meyers took to her Instagram to deflate the speculation. Alongside a screenshot of an article carrying the news, she said:

“So many DM’s about this - sorry but it’s not true,” and ended it with a heart emoji.

While talking to portals, the Titanic star Kate Winslet also cleared the air about part two. The Academy Award winner for Best Actress said:

“I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

What was The Holiday all about?

As per the synopsis on IMDb, The Holiday was about two lovelorn women who “swap homes in each other’s countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.”

While Kate Winslet played London-settled The Daily Telegraph society columnist Iris Simpkins, Diaz was Los Angeles-based movie trailer producer Amanda Woods in the 136-minute-long film.

Meanwhile, Jude Law portrayed the character of Iris’s brother, a book editor, “countryside widower,” and single father to two kids, Graham Simpkins. Jack Black was Miles Dumont, a Hollywood film composer.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, Relativity Media, and Waverly Films, The Holiday emerged as a commercial success, earning $205.8 million globally against a budget of $85 million.

What are the stars currently doing?

Kate Winslet

Last seen in James Cameron-directed Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet will next appear in Lee, a biopic about model-war photographer Lee Miller. She’s also producing the film. HBO’s limited series Trust and The Palace are her other upcoming projects.

Cameron Diaz

Diaz broke her retirement after eight years to star in Netflix’s Back in Action (aptly titled for her) alongside her Annie (2015) co-actor Jamie Foxx. She recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, hosted by her Charlie’s Angels co-actor Drew Barrymore.

Jude Law

Law will be reuniting with his The Holiday co-star Winslet to star in Lee as artist Roland Penrose. The film is being shot in Croatia. The team will also set base in Hungary and is expected to wrap up filming this month. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor will also be seen in Peter Pan & Wendy, releasing in 2023, and Firebrand.

Jack Black

Black, a Golden Globe nominee, was last seen in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as Wolfman Jack. He will next be heard in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Borderlands.

