"Can't wait to see you again": Twitter goes wild as Cameron Diaz announces comeback with Netflix comedy

Actress Cameron Diaz has announced that she's coming out of retirement to star in Netflix's action comedy, Back in Action. The film also stars Jamie Foxx in a pivotal role, who previously worked with Diaz in films like Annie and Any Given Sunday. Diaz officially announced her retirement from Hollywood in 2018 and hasn't been seen in any films since 2014. Ever since news of her comeback was announced, fans have taken to Twitter to express their unbridled excitement about the upcoming Netflix project and Diaz's role in it.

Fans go berserk as Cameron Diaz announces acting return with Netflix comedy starring Jamie Foxx

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cameron Diaz's return to films after almost a decade. Many are enthusiastic about her upcoming project with Jamie Foxx and expressed their love and adulation for the Being John Malkovich star. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Emperor Alleef Ashaari @ComicsLord

She was my first childhood celebrity crush, thanks in huge part to 1994's The Mask.

Can't wait to see her again! twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in ‘BACK IN ACTION’, an action-comedy for Netflix. Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in ‘BACK IN ACTION’, an action-comedy for Netflix. https://t.co/kYyw1f2tL6 Oh my god!She was my first childhood celebrity crush, thanks in huge part to 1994's The Mask.Can't wait to see her again! #CameronDiaz Oh my god!She was my first childhood celebrity crush, thanks in huge part to 1994's The Mask.Can't wait to see her again! #CameronDiaz twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

TheShowGoesOn @ShowMus83508092



#CameronDiaz #JamieFoxx Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement by reuniting with the guy who played the lead in the last film she did before retiring certainly gives a "do it right this time" energy... Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement by reuniting with the guy who played the lead in the last film she did before retiring certainly gives a "do it right this time" energy...#CameronDiaz #JamieFoxx

sarah hartman @calicodreamin #weneedyougirl Cameron Diaz iscoming back to acting, she knew what the world needed rn #camerondiaz Cameron Diaz iscoming back to acting, she knew what the world needed rn #camerondiaz #weneedyougirl

Fans are clearly stoked to see the Bad Teacher actress back on screen. Some expressed their excitement about Diaz's return to acting with the new film, while others put out emotional tweets saying they'd missed the actress on screen.

More details about Netflix's Back in Action

Jamie Foxx @iamjamiefoxx Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm . Production starting later this year!! 🦊 Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 https://t.co/vyaGrUmbWb

Aptly titled Back in Action, the film marks Cameron Diaz's long-awaited return to Hollywood after eight years. The movie also features Jamie Foxx, who earlier shared an audio clip from a phone call with Diaz announcing her Hollywood comeback on Twitter. The phone call also involved NFL legend Tom Brady, whom Foxx referred to as the ''G.O.A.T.'' on the call. Brady then tells Diaz that Fox told him she needed ''a few tips on how to un-retire'' and that he's ''relatively successful at un-retiring.'' To which Diaz replies, ''Honestly... exactly what I needed.''

Details about the film are not known at this point. The movie is helmed by Seth Gordon of Horrible Bosses fame, who wrote the script with Brendan O'Brien. Jamie Foxx serves as one of the executive producers along with Datari Turner, O'Brien, and Mark McNair. The film is produced by Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Gordon for Exhibit A. Reportedly, filming is expected to kick-off sometime later this year.

Cameron Diaz's past works

Cameron Diaz has starred in a number of iconic films in her long, illustrious career. She's best known for her roles in Charlie's Angels, Being John Malkovich, There's Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, and many more. She's best known for her performances in rom-coms. In her prime years, she was among Hollywood's biggest icons.

She received widespread critical acclaim for her performances in There's Something About Mary, Gangs of New York, Being John Malkovich, and many others. She's also received a number of awards and nominations over the years, including nominations for four Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a British Academy Film Award, among others. She last appeared in Will Gluck's Annie in a negative role.

