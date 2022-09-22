Video: Jack Black's band dedicates a song to Giannis Antetokounmpo, showing love and respect for the former MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's biggest stars. Recently, a popular rock duo decided to pay tribute to the two-time NBA MVP at a concert.

Tenacious D, led by famous actor Jack Black, played an impromptu song about the NBA superstar during a recent live performance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a video posted on Twitter, Jack Black talked about being a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan. However, there is one player that has always captured his attention. Black said the band is in awe of how Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo performs on the court.

Jack Black and Tenacious D showing love to Giannis in their new "Antetokounmpo" song

Out of nowhere, the 'Kung Fu Panda star' started chanting 'Antetokounmpo' as the band followed along. He continued to chant his name to the tune of the drums and ended the song with a quick "We love you!". The six-time All-Star has yet to publicly respond to the improvised song.

Tenecious D is currently on tour. The band will be in Louisville, Kentucky from September 22-25. They will end the 2022 calendar year by performing at 'The Theater at Virgin Hotels' in Las Vegas from December 30-31.

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't done anything remarkable to help Giannis Antetokounmpo for the upcoming season

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Milwaukee Bucks made a few roster adjustments during the offseason. But unlike the other contending teams, they didn't acquire anyone remarkable. The only notable addition to their team is Joe Ingles. The 34-year old Australian forward was added to the mix after signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Bucks on July 6.

The Bucks also re-signed fan-favorite Bobby Portis to a long-term deal. Portis signed a lucrative four-year, $48.5 million contract with Miwaukee on June 29. In two seasons with the Bucks, Portis has averaged 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. He also shot 50% from the field and 42% from behind the arc.

The front office still hasn't filled the void left by PJ Tucker's departure from the team following their 2021 title run. His versality on defense and ability to knock down corner threes at a moment's notice has been missed. The Bucks organization tried to address this by adding Grayson Allen to the fold last offseason, but he doesn't impact the game in the same way.

If the Bucks want to win another NBA title, they will have to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with more talent.

The Bucks kick off their 2022-23 season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20.

