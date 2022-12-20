Who is Ahsoka? Disney+ 2023 preview hypes new Mandalorian star

Ahsoka is coming on Disney+ soon. Audiences first saw the character in The Mandalorian when Rosario Dawson made a cameo as Ahsoka, hinting that she might be getting her standalone spin-off series on Disney+.

The sneak peeks from upcoming Disney+ shows in 2023 revealed that Ahsoka is finally getting a series dedicated to her. Other shows teased for 2023 were Loki, as fans wait for season 2, and Marvel's Secret Invasion.

A still from The Mandalorian (Image via Disney)

Who is Ahsoka Tano in the grand scheme of things? As fans wonder more about the origins of the Star Wars character, this piece focuses on the origins of Tano and what to expect from the upcoming Disney+ series.

Ahsoka was the Padawan learner to Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker

The character's origins

Ahsoka Tano was a Force-sensitive Togruta child. Jedi Master Plo Koon discovered her on the planet Shili and brought her to Coruscant so she could start her training at the Jedi Temple.

Tano alongside Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Image via Disney)

After the Clone Wars broke out, Jedi Grand Master Yoda assigned her to be under the wing of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker as a young Padawan learner. Anakin gave her the nickname "Snips," though they had a rough start.

The two fought the Battle of Christophsis together. While Anakin Skywalker used reckless tactics to gain the upper hand, she wanted to prove herself as a flourishing Jedi under training.

However, they both found their grounding and rescued Rotta. After returning him to his father, the crime lord Jabba Desilijic Tiure, they singlehandedly helped establish an alliance between the Galactic Republic and the Hutt empire.

Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Image via Disney)

After her time with Anakin Skywalker, she became a commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. Clone Captain Rex of the 501st Legion became her mentor, and both Skywalker and Tano worked with him in campaigns against the Confederacy of Independent Systems.

She's faced many fierce opponents during her assignments, such as General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, Cad Bane, and Aurra Sing. She contributed heavily to the victories of the Second Battle of Geonosis and the Battle of Mon Cala. Even though she died once, she came back to life after the Daughter, who wielded Force personifying the side of Light, sacrificed her life to bring her back.

Ahsoka synopsis and speculation

Captora #1 Crys Lover @CaptoraArt Spent an hour painting over the Ahsoka show sneak preview to conceptualize something more accurate to her animated Rebels counterpart. Spent an hour painting over the Ahsoka show sneak preview to conceptualize something more accurate to her animated Rebels counterpart. https://t.co/URMhxSHroy

As per the official synopsis of the upcoming Disney+ series, the spin-off clocks in after the Empire falls. Tano, a former Jedi knight, investigates an unnamed threat that quickly becomes more obvious throughout a galaxy without protection.

"Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

We don't know what this "emerging threat" is, but the answer might be in the latest Thrawn books, which reveal that the Chiss Ascendancy (species of Vice Admiral Thrawn) is involved in a brutal war with the Grysks. Since the Grysks are a cunning alien species, it's hard to root for either one of them. If the Chiss manages to win that war, they'd want to claim the whole galaxy for themselves.

The cast of the upcoming series

Disney+ @DisneyPlus Take it from the God of Mischief himself: We can’t wait for 2023 on #DisneyPlus #DisneyPlus FeelsLikeHome Take it from the God of Mischief himself: We can’t wait for 2023 on #DisneyPlus. 🙌 #DisneyPlusFeelsLikeHome https://t.co/THWdB85xUw

Rosario Dawson will play the titular character after her cameo in The Mandalorian. Others in the cast include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Eman Esfandi, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Hayden Christensen is also returning to reprise his classic role of Anakin Skywalker. At the same time, Ray Stevenson will play a villain admiral shrouded in mystery in this Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni produced show.

2023 will be a big year for Disney+, as many shows are finally seeing their release.

Poll : 0 votes