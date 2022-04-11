Is Ahsoka Tano coming to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features over 300 playable characters, some of whom aren't playable anywhere else. But in a franchise with thousands of fun figures, players will still be asking whether their favorites will make an appearance.

Ahsoka Tano is the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who goes on to become a powerful Jedi in her own right. She was introduced in the Clone Wars animated series and recently made her live-action debut in season two of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Tano in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The iconic Ahsoka Tano is currently not in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yet. Tano, along with dozens of other characters, will be introduced into the game later through DLC.

Ahsoka is included in The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC Character Pack for the game. Along with her, the pack will include Bo-Katan Kryze, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon.

This DLC will become available on May 4 and will cost $2.99, like all the others. The pack is one of the seven announced DLC packs to come to the game over its first few weeks of release.

The DLC for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Two Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga character packs dropped the day after the game was released. The next two will drop on April 19, two weeks after the game's release date. The final three will release together on May 4, completing the game's first season of character releases.

Players can purchase each of the seven packs for $2.99, or can buy the Season Pass for $15.99. If they want every available character in this initial group, a total of 35, they'll save just under $5 with the Season Pass. However, players will likely have favorites that they'll prefer or lack interest in some packs.

One can also get all 35 characters from the Deluxe Edition of the game. Those who drop the extra $10 on the upgraded version will be greeted with the first few DLC messages as soon as the game starts.

Ahsoka is a fan favorite, so some fans are certainly unhappy with the fact that she isn't available right away. Some of the other characters in the DLC packs are redesigns, but the only version of Ahsoka in the game is in this pack.

Ahsoka Tano fans can purchase her in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. She's not available yet, but starting May 4, she will be a part of The Mandalorian Season 2.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul