How to enable mumble in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a massive leap forward for this long-running franchise. It adds many new materials, characters, gameplay, modes, and advancements that create a unique experience.

One addition to the Lego game format is full voice acting for the enormous cast and cutscenes. Some players, however, might have preferred the old incomprehensible dialogue with subtitles. Luckily for them, they can choose that mode easily.

Enabling mumble mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars Game @LSWGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/l052beOXfF

Mumble mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga replaces all spoken dialogue with non-descript fake language. Players who can't stand the game's cast or writing will be happy to find Mumble mode available from the very beginning.

Just open the menu by pressing up on the D-pad and navigating to the Extras menu to enable mumble. Players who are early in the game might find mumble mode the only available option. Enable that option to change all dialogue immediately.

Other options in the Extras menu must be purchased with studs, including things like Hologram Mode or Comedy Weapons. Mumble mode is free and available as soon as a player starts the game.

Mumble mode is marked by strange noises, typically grunts and unintelligible exertions. The game is designed with mumble mode users in mind. Much like the previous games, the cutscenes are full of animated movement to sell the scene's emotions.

Star Wars @starwars This will be a day long remembered. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here! strw.rs/6001Kxvfb This will be a day long remembered. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here! strw.rs/6001Kxvfb https://t.co/4d4NbVkE0I

Though some other Lego games have included voice casts, this is the first Lego Star Wars to include voice acting. There are, however, many reasons a fan might choose not to listen to the hired cast.

For one thing, the comedy of many of the game's bits is better delivered through wordless interactions. The lack of dialogue in the previous games forced the design to be more creative with physical comedy. Exploring the plot of an entire nine-film franchise without a word is impressive, and players can experience that in mumble mode.

Though the characters have voice actors, there are no returning voice actors in the program. Some of the characters sound exactly like fans will remember them, while others stick out in undeniable ways. Some players might prefer no vocal cast to one that doesn't match the memory of the characters.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to hear the game their way. Mumble mode can be toggled on or off from the Extras menu, so either way works.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar