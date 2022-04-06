Every working code for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has finally launched with so much to discover and unlock.

Not only are players able to progress through the various episodes of the Star Wars franchise to unlock characters and ships, but they can also enter codes to add to their collection.

While more codes could arrive in the future, there are quite a few that the game has been released with. From out-of-this-world characters to one of the franchise's most popular vessels, there's a code for everyone.

All currently working codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The upside-down key with a plus sign is the codes area of the main menu (Image via TT Games)

As of right now, April 5, 2022, there are seventeen working codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. To use these, players must have access to the main pause menu.

From there, they can navigate to the Enter Codes option, select it, and input any of the available codes. If the entered code is valid, they will receive a notification that the corresponding character or ship has been added to their collection.

Here are all of the working codes for the game thus far:

Poggle the Lesser : Z55T8CQ

: Z55T8CQ Ratts Tyerell : GR2VBXF2

: GR2VBXF2 Resistance Intersystem Transport Ship : SHUTTLE

: SHUTTLE Snap Wexley : SKYSAGA

: SKYSAGA Tarkin : 3FCPPVX

: 3FCPPVX The Emperor : SIDIOUS

: SIDIOUS The Razor Crest : ARVALA7

: ARVALA7 Nute Gunray : WBFE4G

: WBFE4G Dengar : OKV7TLR

: OKV7TLR Aayla Secura : KH7P320

: KH7P320 Admiral Holdo : XV4WND9

: XV4WND9 Poe Dameron (Holiday Special): KORDOKU

KORDOKU C-3PO (Holiday Special): C3PHOHO

C3PHOHO Chewbacca (Holiday Special): WOOKIEE

WOOKIEE D-O (Holiday Special): TIPYIPS

TIPYIPS Darth Vader (Holiday Special): WROSHYR

WROSHYR Gonk Droid (Holiday Special): LIFEDAY

There are two ships available in the form of the Resistance Intersystem Transport Ship and the Mandalorian's beloved Razor Crest. The rest of the codes are characters that can be used throughout the game's missions.

This is how it appears when a character is unlocked (Image via TT Games)

Players will notice quite a few Holiday Special characters that bring eyes to the jollier side of Star Wars. Be sure to unlock all of the above to put together quite the collection in the latest Lego Star Wars adventure.

