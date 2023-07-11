"Wait... Why is that just Elon Musk" - Thrawn's first look in Ahsoka has Twitter in stitches

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's Ahsoka has had fans excited for a long time already. The series based around the Star Wars universe is all set to premiere on August 23, 2023. It will also act as a spinoff to the highly successful The Mandalorian, which established Star Wars in the television world.

With exciting pieces of news about Ahsoka coming out every now and then, the series has finally dropped a first-look photo of Thrawn (played by the brilliant Lars Mikkelsen). But it did not generate the desired result for the franchise. This is because Mikkelsen, though canonically accurate in the get-up, resembles someone we all know very well.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Thrawn's first look (Image via Twitter)

After the first look photo dropped, many fans came forward to compare the new look of Mikkelsen with Elon Musk, the founder of CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX. Musk has also recently been notorious for introducing significant changes to the beloved social media platform, Twitter, which the billionaire purchased some time back.

Elon Musk references fill the internet as Ahsoka reveals Thrawn first look

Discussing Film's post about Thrawn's first look (Image via Twitter)

The character of Thrawn is not new in the Star Wars universe, but Ahsoka will be the first one to see the character in live-action. Despite Mikkelsen's faithful representation of the character, it seems that fans have managed to find one exact look-alike to the new character's look.

Ahsoka also contains numerous exciting characters from the Star Wars lore, which are portrayed by a star-studded cast. It includes Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

The series is set to be an eight-episode limited series. It will premiere on August 23, 2023, on Disney+.

