According to the Walt Disney Company, the new trailer for Ahsoka is expected to drop either on July 1, 2023, or July 2, 2023, between 7 pm and 11 pm Central Time (CT) during the streaming of Hulu's Essence Fest Primetime. The upcoming footage will serve as the first full trailer of the Disney+ series, following the release of its first look footage in April 2023.

Rosario Dawson will headline the upcoming Disney+ series, playing the titular character of Ahsoka Tano. Dawson previously made guest appearances as Tano in the Disney+ shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

For the unversed, Tano was first introduced in the Star Wars universe via the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the follow-up series of the same name, where she served as the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, the former identity of the famed villain and Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

Ahsoka plot, cast, staff, and everything you need to know

Ahsoka will be set five years after Return of the Jedi and will see the titular character investigate a new threat in the galaxy (Image via Lucasfilm)

As per Lucasfilm, the upcoming Disney+ series will serve as a spin-off to The Mandalorian and a follow-up to the well-received animated series Star Wars Rebels. It will be set five years following the fall of the Galactic Empire and Darth Vader's redemption, during the events of Return of the Jedi.

The upcoming series will focus on Ahsoka Tano, as she investigates a new emerging threat within the galaxy. She will also be on the search for both the missing Jedi Padawan, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn after they both disappeared in a battle during the end of Rebels.

Star Wars Holocron @sw_holocron A special look at AHSOKA will debut this weekend at Essence Festival Of Culture! A special look at AHSOKA will debut this weekend at Essence Festival Of Culture! https://t.co/4h5sEKZnbV

The upcoming series will feature four major villains who will factor into the story of Ahsoka, including the aforementioned Thrawn, who will make his live-action debut in the Star Wars universe and will be played by Lars Mikkelsen. Thrawn previously served as a major character in both Rebels as well as the Star Wars Legends continuity.

The other three villains in the series will be Morgan Elsbeth, an Imperial Magistrate and close associate of Thrawn, who previously appeared in a guest capacity in the second season episode of The Mandalorian, dubbed The Jedi, where she served as a major adversary to Tano, Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who fell to the dark side of the force following Order 66 and now works as a mercenary, and Shin Hati, the dark-side apprentice to Skoll.

As for the cast of the series, Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano, the lead character, she is joined by the following actors who will play supporting roles in the series:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ivanno Sakhno as Shin Hati

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Dianna Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Additionally, Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker from the Star Wars prequel trilogy and Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, though it is unknown as to how he will factor into the plot, given that the character is dead by the time the series takes place.

However, it is possible that Anakin could appear via flashbacks showing Ahsoka's time as a Jedi Padawan under his tutelage.

Temuerra Morrison, who played Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett will also appear in the series as Captain Rex, marking the character's live-action debut in the Star Wars franchise. The character previously appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The upcoming Disney+ series will have eight episodes. All of the episodes are written by Star Wars executive producer Dave Filoni, who co-created the series with Jon Favreau and also directed some episodes of the series. The other directors of the series are:

Peter Ramsey

Steph Green

Jennifer Getzinger

Geeta Patel

Rick Famuyiwa

As of now, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Ahsoka will have a second season on Disney+. However, Rosario Dawson, who plays the character revealed in a recent interview with Empire Magazine that she would be up for it if it ever happened.

Ahsoka will arrive on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.

Poll : Will you be watching Ahsoka on Disney+? Yes No 0 votes