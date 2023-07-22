Star Wars: Ahsoka release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

The wait for Star Wars: Ahsoka is nearly over, as the Ahsoka release schedule has finally been dropped. The official Star Wars Twitter accounts tweeted the release dates for all eight episodes of this miniseries, with episodes 1 and 2 sharing a release date of Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Moreover, the episodes appear to be going for a weekly release.

The character of Ahsoka Tano has been considered a breakout star ever since she premiered in the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and subsequent series. However, she's not the only one to arrive, as trailers have hinted at the return and live-action debut of the cast of the Star Wars: Rebels animated series that ended in 2018.

Star Wars: Ahsoka release schedule was released on Twitter

Weekly release format and schedule

As per the norm with current Star Wars shows, with exceptions like Visions, Star Wars: Ahsoka appears to be releasing episodes on a weekly Wednesday release schedule. This format is standard for most Star Wars projects since every televised production had a weekly release schedule, which is likewise true for streaming productions like Andor, The Bad Batch, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Ahsoka release schedule, as it currently stands, was revealed in a tweet, with notices that the episode titles are to be determined upon release. All eight episodes of Ahsoka can be found on Disney Plus on the days that they air. No word as of yet if anything is impacted by the ongoing SAG AFTRA and Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The Ahsoka release schedule is as follows:

Episodes 1 and 2 simultaneous release - August 23 Episode 3 - August 30 Episode 4 - September 6 Episode 5 - September 13 Episode 6 - September 20 Episode 7 - September 27 Episode 8 - October 4

Preview of Ahsoka and quick Rebels summary

For those who already know Ahsoka Tano but didn't watch Rebels, this will serve as a quick summary of Rebels and an Ahsoka preview. Star Wars: Rebels took place over a decade following Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, following the exploits of a ragtag crew of a modified light freighter named the Ghost as they performed hit-and-runs against the newly formed Galactic Empire.

The Ghost Crew/The Spectres consisted of Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus, Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger, rogue Mandalorian Sabine Wren, Lasat genocide survivor Garazeb Orrelios aka Zen, and a testy astromech droid named Chopper. Ahsoka Tano came into the show, alongside other Star Wars characters like Clone Captain Rex, Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Princess Leia, and Mon Mothma in season 2.

By the end of the series, Kanan was dead, Ezra went missing alongside Thrawn, and the Ghost Crew split up to continue the fight against the Empire following the events of Return of the Jedi. Ahsoka's own show is set roughly a decade after Rebels, with the threat of Thrawn building up on the horizon and Ahsoka having to reunite the Ghost crew to hunt him down.

Final thoughts

As the Ahsoka release schedule shows, Star Wars fans will have to wait an entire month before the show officially releases on Disney Plus. Since this gives fans an entire 30 days, that's more than enough time to binge-watch Star Wars: Rebels as the series will feature more than just returning characters but also plot points from that show.

Likewise, an optional route is to add the entirety of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for those in the dark about who Ahsoka Tano is. As the Ahsoka release schedule shows, the first two episodes will release simultaneously on August 23rd, 2023. Fans should stay tuned for continuing coverage as the release date looms closer.