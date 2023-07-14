Who is in SAG-AFTRA? Strike rules explored as actors’ union joins Hollywood shutdown

SAG-AFTRA or the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, comprising nearly 160,000 members from film, television, theatrical, and streaming platforms, is all set to go on strike on Friday, July 14. Over 11,000 members have already joined the strike, including the Oppenheimer actors that left the film's London premiere on Thursday.

On the same day, the union announced that its strike was a result of a unanimous vote, and it was made public by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and the National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

SAG-AFTRA @sagaftra A SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Strike has been ordered effective July 14, at 12:01 a.m. Additional details are forthcoming. The Strike Order can be found here: ow.ly/aqOK50PaX2W A SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Strike has been ordered effective July 14, at 12:01 a.m. Additional details are forthcoming. The Strike Order can be found here: ow.ly/aqOK50PaX2W https://t.co/SGjmR0BPeu

For those curious, the strike is happening as the contract of SAG-AFTRA expired on June 30 but its bargaining committee could not reach an agreement to form a renewed contract with AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers).

In fact, even after the contract negotiation period was extended for 12 days, the two organizations could not reach an accord, leading to the strike.

All U.S.-based actors are part of SAG-AFTRA

All Hollywood actors who are based in the USA and are part of movies, TV shows, OTT, and theatre are included in SAG-AFTRA. These include stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence as well as background actors playing the role of a cop or a waiter in a Netflix show.

Apart from actors, the other professionals who are part of the SAG-AFTRA include announcers, presenters, program hosts, broadcast journalists, dancers, and musicians (singers, songwriters, instrument players, band members).

It also includes DJs, radio jockeys, news writers, news editors, puppeteers, recording artists, stunt performers, voiceover artists, stage artists, makeup artists, comedians, and other media personalities.

The reasons behind the SAG-AFTRA strike are multi-fold

SAG-AFTRA hasn’t called the strike only because it couldn’t form a new contract with AMPTP. That’s just one of the major reasons.

The other factors include the use of artificial intelligence in generating and perpetuating actors’ likenesses and residuals, lack of data transparency for streaming projects, delayed or lower wages for actors, particularly guest stars, supporting casts, background actors, and more.

Mark Hamill @MarkHamill "When employers make Wall Street & greed their priority & forget about essential contributors that make the machine run, we have a problem. They plead poverty that they are losing money left & right when they give $100 millions to their CEOs!"- #SAGAFTRA president Fran Drescher… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "When employers make Wall Street & greed their priority & forget about essential contributors that make the machine run, we have a problem. They plead poverty that they are losing money left & right when they give $100 millions to their CEOs!"- #SAGAFTRA president Fran Drescher… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ideDoE1Ix3

In fact, all these radical changes within the industry, combined with rising inflation, have led to struggling actors going out of work or earning a standard sustainable wage.

Moreover, the shift from traditional models of theatrical distribution, networking, and cable television towards online streaming is also a key reason behind the union’s strike. President Fran Drescher during the press conference even stated:

“We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly. How far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right while giving hundreds and millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”

Prork @Prork



#SAGAFTRA It's amazing that Hollywood movie studios can act like they know what's best when they somehow got tricked into releasing Morbius twice It's amazing that Hollywood movie studios can act like they know what's best when they somehow got tricked into releasing Morbius twice#SAGAFTRA

She further continued by saying that this moment of history was the moment of truth and if the members of the SAG-AFTRA did not stay united, everyone is going to be in trouble.

She also warned how all performers are at risk of being replaced by technology and big business soon if something is not done. Drescher wrapped up by saying how the likes of AMPTP “care more about wall street” than the family of the SAG-AFTRA members.

What are the dos and don’ts during the strike?

As per the strike notice issued on the SAG-AFTRA official website for its members, it directs them and their agents to “cease all negotiations for services and to inform the union of any strikebreaking activity.”

All forms of on-camera work, be it in film, television, or digital content are prohibited during the SAG-AFTRA strike. The performers are not allowed to act, sing, dance, perform stunts, pilot on-camera aircraft, work as puppeteers, or engage in any sort of performance or motion capture work. This also means that background acting, stand-ins, or photo/body doubles are also banned.

Likewise, all off-camera work in favor of performances is also boycotted, including but not limited to ADR/looping, making TV and theatrical trailers and promos, voice acting, singing, dancing, narration, and stunt coordination.

Pre-production work such as fittings, wardrobe tests, makeup trials, rehearsals, camera tests, scanning, interviews, and auditions are also paused for the time being.

Performers are also not allowed to take part in promotional work such as press tours, personal appearances, public appearances in premieres or screenings, interviews, conventions, fan expos, film or TV festivals, events, panels, award functions, junkets, podcast appearances, social media, and studio appearances – even if they are under contract.

Most importantly, no SAG-AFTRA member can enter into an agreement for work or commercials, or merchandising as long as the strike is on. The demands of the union include a long list of compensation for pre-production, production, and post-production work.

Sena 🦑ryer @senabryer



Don't get taken advantage of, friends.



#SAGAFTRA #SAGstrike Posting the absolute most important part of the SAG-AFTRA Strike Order for my non-union friends out there to be aware of.Don't get taken advantage of, friends. #SAGAFTRA Strike #SAGAFTRA strong Posting the absolute most important part of the SAG-AFTRA Strike Order for my non-union friends out there to be aware of.Don't get taken advantage of, friends.#SAGAFTRA #SAGstrike #SAGAFTRAStrike #SAGAFTRAstrong https://t.co/nhRCA0lfss

However, there is an exception. If a SAG-AFTRA member is already shooting outside the USA, they may continue the work. For instance, the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon that’s primarily filming in the UK can do so as they now fall under UK’s union called Equity.

SAG-AFTRA members may also continue working on non-AMPTP-related projects, such as the independent ones that do not fall either under the union or the AMPTP.

Lynda Carter @RealLyndaCarter



Most actors & creatives don’t make millions. Many who make magic on-screen struggle to make ends meet.



It’s easy to take this for granted at the top. We can’t have art w/o a sustainable future for artists. This is a painful chapter in the lives of artists everywhere.Most actors & creatives don’t make millions. Many who make magic on-screen struggle to make ends meet.It’s easy to take this for granted at the top. We can’t have art w/o a sustainable future for artists. #SAGAFTRA This is a painful chapter in the lives of artists everywhere.Most actors & creatives don’t make millions. Many who make magic on-screen struggle to make ends meet. It’s easy to take this for granted at the top. We can’t have art w/o a sustainable future for artists. #SAGAFTRA

Other consequences of the strike

Some of the major impacts of the strike include actors unable to promote or campaign for awards, such as the 2023 Emmy Award, the nominations of which were announced on Wednesday and are scheduled to happen on September 18.

Likewise, nobody can turn up at the San Diego Comic-Con that is going to take place from July 20 to 23. The Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival that happen every fall are most likely going to be affected too.

The last time SAG-AFTRA went on strike was in 2000 which lasted for roughly six months and was the longest strike in the organization’s history. Prior to that, in 1986, there was a 14-hour-long strike, and in 1980, the strike went on for three months.

The strike of 1960 was a major one too as it was similar to the current one with writers and actors uniting. It had secured many careers and even got them new health insurance and pension plans.

Interestingly, WGA (The Writers Guild of America) has been on strike since May, demanding higher compensation and residuals. They have also sought new rules that will require studios to hire more writers for TV shows.

Poll : 0 votes