"We're getting gold next season": Twitter goes wild as Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast

Few things can excite fans as much as someone like Meryl Streep joining the cast of their favorite show. Indeed, Only Murders in the Building supporters experienced just that. Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses of all time, will join Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in the dazzling cast of the show, which has been airing its two seasons for the previous two years.

The news has sparked excitement around the world, especially in social media scenarios. Twitter fans have been rampantly active about this discussion, with many viewers coming forward to rejoice at the moment. One Twitter user summed this up perfectly, saying:

"@hoosintyew ma’am we are getting gold next season!!!"

Read on to find out more about the fan reactions and Meryl Streep's inclusion in the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

How are fans reacting to Meryl Streep joining Only Murders in the Building?

Earlier today, Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez announced on her Instagram that the brilliant Meryl Streep would be a part of the upcoming third season of the acclaimed show.

This has caused a huge uproar among fans of Only Murders in the Building, which has already managed to capture the hearts of millions over its two seasons. The third season will most likely premiere in 2023.

Here are some reactions from fans across the world.

💫 @heyjaeee How I’m going to be when Meryl Streep wins an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from OMITB How I’m going to be when Meryl Streep wins an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series from OMITB https://t.co/MOgFOlXiaf

emrah 🧣(fan account) @skinnysel meryl streep in season 3 of OMITB, i feel like i'm dreaming meryl streep in season 3 of OMITB, i feel like i'm dreaming https://t.co/08FtJBQi2r

Selena Gomez Source @GomezSource Selena Gomez with Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Martin Short for season three of "Only Murders in the Building" Selena Gomez with Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Martin Short for season three of "Only Murders in the Building" https://t.co/UrCSpmjeDD

emily uribe @emilyuribe MERYL STREEP IN OMITB WITH PAUL RUDD AND SELENA GOMEZ AND MARTIN SHORT AND STEVE MARTIN MERYL STREEP IN OMITB WITH PAUL RUDD AND SELENA GOMEZ AND MARTIN SHORT AND STEVE MARTIN https://t.co/nmOixYjuBO

Those who have seen the second season of the show already know that Paul Rudd had a pivotal part in the ending. Rather, Paul Rudd's death would be the source of a mystery that the trio is yet to uncover in the new season.

Meryl Streep would feature on the show, as the post did confirm, but it did not specify in what role or on how many episodes. It also didn't specify if she would play a regular, recurring, or guest role. Anyhow, it should be entertaining to watch her on screen.

destiny @destinyselmg MERYL STREEP IS GONNA BE IN S3 OF ONLY MURDERS OMGGGG MERYL STREEP IS GONNA BE IN S3 OF ONLY MURDERS OMGGGG https://t.co/ysXYNqsS4E

‏ً @remixrare only selena could get meryl streep to join her tv show & film a tiktok. she’s really just everyone’s princess idk? only selena could get meryl streep to join her tv show & film a tiktok. she’s really just everyone’s princess idk?

NOT THE QUEEN THE LEGEND MERYL STREEP JOINING ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING I'M SCREAMING NOT THE QUEEN THE LEGEND MERYL STREEP JOINING ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING I'M SCREAMING #OMITB https://t.co/DW9a6DXCEU

Speaking about the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, showrunner John Hoffman said to Variety:

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"

The news of Paul Rudd having a big role in the third season should be good enough to excite fans. But it seems they got something even better in the end. Speaking about the third season of the show, the president of Hulu Originals, Craig Erwich, also said:

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work."

Only Murders in the Building will soon return with Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

