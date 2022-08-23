Only Murders in the Building: Will there be a season 3 of the murder mystery?

Only Murders in the Building just wrapped up its sophomore season with its tenth episode on August 23, 2022. The hugely successful crime drama replicated the successful recipe of its first season with more layered mysteries, a bunch of new, exciting characters, and a murder in the building that threatened to drag down the lives of the three protagonists, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez).

The show exceeded all expectations with a brilliant finale that saw a number of twists and turns in the path to exposing the killer. It also saw our podcast-makers get enough material for the second season of their podcast.

The ending of the finale, however, was a bit different from the earlier one. It saw a time skip and another mystery beginning, thereby confirming the possibilities of a third season. The network had already announced a third season earlier, and now the mystery is all set to unfold in the upcoming part of the show.

Read on for more details about the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: How did the second season set up for the next one?

The last quarter of the second season was rather jam-packed with revelations, resolutions, and new beginnings. After the trio successfully staged an elaborate revelation party to confirm their suspicions about Poppy White (Adina Verson), they ended up finishing another new podcast, finally resolving their apprehension about the murderer in the building.

However, the show did not end there. It went on to show a few resolutions, with Charles finally going out on a date with his make-up artist, and Oliver sorting things out with his son and accepting his circumstances. The series also showed a one-year time jump at the end, after Oliver was offered the chance to direct a new play.

The time jump took us to the big day of the play's debut, with Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) being the center of focus. Oddly, he had a rather ambiguous argument with Charles before the play started. As soon as the curtains were raised, the actor collapsed on stage, indicating the beginning of a new mystery.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Hulu @hulu It’s not a party unless you visit Charles’ murder board. The #OnlyMurdersOnHulu cast had so much fun at the Third Arm Gallery Experience in New York! It’s not a party unless you visit Charles’ murder board. The #OnlyMurdersOnHulu cast had so much fun at the Third Arm Gallery Experience in New York! https://t.co/wNx3U9Qtmj

Few clues were offered to viewers about the upcoming season. Charles seemed to be the only oddity in the scenario. His argument with Ben Glenroy was difficult to interpret, but it appeared that there was some secret between the two. Charles also told him that he knows what Ben did. Whatever these events are, it seems that they would form the backbone of the next season of the show.

From the ending of the second season, one could also expect Charles to be in the middle of the mystery this time, much like Mabel was in the second season. The third season will most likely follow the same format, except that it would not be limited to the Arconia this time. The podcast is likely to play an important part in the third season as well.

As for the release date, no official statement has come out so far, but it is likely that the show will come out sometime during June or July 2023. The primary cast is also expected to be the same.

All the episodes of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.

