What time will Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 10 (finale) air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more explored

The much-anticipated Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale is set to premiere on Hulu on August 23, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT. With several important events unfolding in the last few episodes, viewers eagerly await the season finale as they expect a satisfying conclusion.

Titled I Know Who Did It, the final episode is expected to unveil the truth behind Bunny's murder. Keep reading to know more details about Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 10.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10 set to reveal essential clues

Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 10, is expected to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT. The official synopsis of the episode on Hulu reads:

''One question remains: Who did it??? Oh, who are we kidding -- there's a few more questions raised, too.''

Based on the synopsis, the episode will answer the burning question on everyone's minds: Who is Bunny's killer? The previous episode, Sparring Partners, revealed that Teddy is Will's father. He and Oliver mutually agree not to reveal the truth to anyone else.

The episode concluded on an agonizing cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering whether Cinda Canning could be the woman responsible for Bunny Folger's murder. The upcoming episode will hopefully provide a clear answer to this question.

Viewers expect an immensely satisfying conclusion to an enthralling season filled with comedy and tension. The series has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, praising its strong writing, unique humor, and performances. With the second season ending, it'll be interesting to see the direction the show takes for the next installment.

More details about Only Murders in the Building plot and cast

The show follows three neighbors in a New York City apartment who share a mutual love for true crime. They set out to use their expertise in the subject after a shocking murder in their apartment.

In the show's second season, the beloved trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are suspected of murdering a woman named Bunny Folger. A brief synopsis of season 2, according to Hulu's official YouTube channel, states:

''Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.''

The show features Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in the lead roles of Charles-Haden Savage, Mabel Mora, and Oliver Putnam, respectively. Viewers can expect an equally entertaining and memorable third season, expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Don't miss Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 10 on Hulu on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das