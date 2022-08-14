What time will Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 9 air on Hulu? Details explored

The ninth episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will air on Hulu on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET/12:00 AM PT. With several interesting events unfolding over the last few episodes, viewers are waiting with bated breath as the season nears its conclusion.

So far, the highly entertaining second season has received numerous positive reviews from viewers and critics alike, with many praising its writing and unique humor. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more about the plot and other details of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9: Plot, what to expect, and more details

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 is expected to drop on Hulu on August 16. Titled Sparring Partners, a brief synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Closing in on the killer, Mabel takes her investigative talents into the ring; Oliver and Charles duke it out over a birdcage only to end up confronting their deepest paternal struggles.''

Sparring Partners is expected to revolve around Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora, who, in the eighth episode, found out that Glitter Guy is none other than Detective Kreps. This was a pivotal moment in the series. The upcoming episode will hopefully provide some answers or explanations regarding Kreps' motives. With just two more episodes left, viewers can look forward to an enthralling season finale as the narrative unveils the truth behind Bunny's case.

The second installment has lived up to the expectation set by its predecessor, with many viewers and critics praising the writing, plot-twists, and performances by the cast. Season 2 premiered on Hulu in June 2022. The 10-episode season is expected to drop its much-awaited finale on August 23, 2022.

A synopsis of the show's second season, shared by Hulu's official YouTube channel, reads:

''Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.''

More details about Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building focuses on three neighbors in a New York City apartment with a mutual obsession for true crime. When a murder happens in their apartment, the trio decide to carry out their own private investigation. The first season premiered to widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising the show's distinctive style of humor, entertainment value, and performances by the cast.

The show features Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in major roles, along with others like Cara Delevingne and Tina Fey playing supporting characters. The lead trio of Martin, Gomez, and Short have received high praise from critics for their performances. The show is helmed by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

Don't miss Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 on Hulu on August 16, 2022.

Edited by Susrita Das