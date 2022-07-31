What time will Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7 air on Hulu? Plot and more explored

After a shocking cliffhanger at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6, viewers and fans of the Hulu series are eager for the next episode.

The seventh episode of Season 2 is right around the corner. Titled Flipping the Pieces, the upcoming episode will air on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 3 AM EST/ 12 AM PST.

Following the events of the first season, the six episodes of the second season so far have been quite compelling. Things are only going to get more exciting as Season 2 heads towards its finale. Stay tuned as the plot thickens around Mabel's culpability, with Charles and Oliver having their own respective plotlines.

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Cara Delevingne, among others, Only Murders in the Building has been co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.

Everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7 ahead of the premiere

The seventh episode of Season 2 of the Hulu mystery-comedy TV series will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on August 3, 2022. The episode, titled Flipping the Pieces, was written by Stephen Markley and Ben Philippe.

The second season will have a total of ten episodes, and we have already seen a fair share of shocking twists and revelations.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7?

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Mabel's incident on the subway leads her to get help from an unlikely ally; their journey takes them to a legendary amusement park which turns out to be full of terror, while amusements and evidence reside back in the Arconia with Charles and Oliver."

A major cliffhanger from the previous episode was the video received by Charles and Oliver of Mabel supposedly stabbing a man on the subway. Taking the previous allegations of her being involved in Bunny's murder into consideration, it seems fair to throw more suspicion on Mabel. However, the question of whether she was framed remains. The seventh episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will hopefully shed some light on the matter.

Meanwhile, Alice had a surprise for Mabel, an art installation that vividly detailed the crime scene of Bunny's murder and Mabel's involvement in the same. It remains to be seen whether Mabel will cut ties with Alice.

It was also revealed that Charles has been secretly meeting up with Jan, his ex-girlfriend and the killer in Season 1. The next episode can delve further into Charles' rendezvous with Jan. The paternity test Oliver and Charles have been waiting for may also come into play.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Oliver showed Mabel and Charles CCTV footage of their suspect meeting Bunny at the diner. The trio were later called away by the new detective on the case, who instructed them and Cinda to stop podcasting about the case.

After meeting the detective, the trio suspected that they might have been texting the killer all along. They decided to set up a trap for the suspect by planting a glitter bomb in a bag. However, after learning about Charles' meetings with Jan, the three began arguing and the suspect managed to escape after triggering the glitter bomb.

Don't forget to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 7 on Hulu on August 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far