What time will Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 1 air on Hulu? Release date and more details explored

The amateur murder-solving trio will be back with Only Murders in the Building Season 2 which is set to premiere on Hulu on June 28, 2022 at 3 AM EST. The offbeat dramedy created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the lead roles.

After the Season 1 finale left viewers on a cliffhanger, fans hope that the upcoming season ties up all the loose threads of the last season. The series that satirizes true crime fandom will explore how its resident true crime podcasters become suspects themselves in a murder mystery this season.

Season 2, with its latest plot twists and one-liners, is set to have a two-episode premiere on Hulu on June 28, 2022 at 3 AM EST. This season will also have 10 episodes, with the season finale releasing on August 23, 2022.

Viewers can catch the new season on the streaming platform. Disney+ subscribers with the bundle, including access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu can also watch the show on Disney+.

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 dropped on June 14, 2022 and showed the trio dealing with the aftermath of the murder of Arconia owner Bunny. Mabel can be seen returning to her deceased neighbour's apartment. While recording a new episode of the podcast, she says, "We, here, at 'Only Murders in the Building' – we will not be going quietly."

The trailer also teased a look at the new faces joining the show this season – Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne.

Residents of the New York building Arconia, Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora Gomez), came together to start the eponymous true crime podcast. The success of their podcast helped them solve the murder of another Arconia resident, Tim Kono.

Towards the end of the season, the trio learned that Kono was poisoned and that it was Charles' love interest Jan who was the murderer. Jan and Tim were revealed to be in a relationship. After getting dumped by Tim, Jan decided to poison him. She also planned to poison Charles and blow up Arconia to prevent the podcast from revealing her as the murderer. However, the trio stopped her in time.

While celebrating the capture of Jan, Charles and Oliver received an anonymous text to leave the building immediately. When they went to look for Mabel, they found her covered in blood, leaning over the dead body of Arconia owner Bunny. Their arrest led rival podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) to come up with her own show, titled Only Murderers in the Building.

After a major cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, viewers can expect to find answers to their questions this season. In October 2021, co-creator John Hoffman said that the writers were keeping track of all the questions and loose ends and that the second season will be addressing those.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hoffman also confirmed that this season will explore the history and architecture of Arconia. The second season will introduce Charles' father through flashbacks which will connect to the history of Arconia. He also hinted that the season could feature new locations outside Arconia.

The official synopsis of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 revealed that the trio will be hurrying to unmask Bunny's killer but their venture will not be without its complications. With the trio publicly implicated in the homicide, they will now be Cinda Canning's competing podcast. Additionally, they will also have to deal with certain New York neighbors who believe that they committed the murder.

