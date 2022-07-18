What time will Only Murders in the Building Season 2 episode 5 air on Hulu? Release date and more about Selena Gomez's show

The fifth episode of Only Murders in the Building season 2 will air on Hulu on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Titled The Tell, the fifth episode is expected to feature the entry of a major character in Charles' life.

Season 2 follows the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger and Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer.

The first four episodes of the season have set the tone brilliantly and fans can expect the second half of the season to be just as compelling. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, among others, in the lead roles. Read further ahead to find out the release time of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 on Hulu, plot, and more details.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 release time on Hulu, plot, and more details

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 is expected to drop on Hulu on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 12:01 am ET. The synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Mabel hosts a party for an eclectic art crowd which also serves a double purpose for smoking out a liar in the trio's midst.''

The fourth episode of season 2 showed Lucy, Charlie's ex-partner's daughter, visiting him as viewers got to see the special bond between Lucy and Charlie. She's expected to be a major character this season. She told Charlie that she decided not to attend her mother's wedding celebration and instead visit Charlie since she missed him a lot. However, Charles already had Oliver and Mabel visiting him that day and asked her to cancel the visit. But by then, she was already in Arconia and later managed to sneak into his house.

The episode was quite hilarious with many memorable events taking place. The writing was quite strong and it further displayed Steve Martin's comedic genius. Viewers can expect another memorable and funny episode, and with a new, interesting character entering the plot, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.

A quick look at Only Murders in the Building plot and cast

The show tells the story of three true crime nerds who set out to investigate the death of a person using their expertise in the subject matter. The official synopsis of the series on Hulu reads:

''From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.''

The synopsis further reads,

''As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.''

The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics for its strong writing, humor, and performance by the cast.

Don't miss Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5 on Hulu on July 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far