Only Murders in the Building Season 2 cast list: Selena Gomez and others

The critically acclaimed Hulu dramedy Only Murders in the Building is back for a second run. The mystery-comedy series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, revolves around the residents of the New York building Arconia. The true crime-loving, murder-solving trio come together to start a podcast show that eventually helps them solve a murder but also lands them in trouble.

With the second season premiering on June 28, 2022, fans will once again get to see the amateur murder-solving trio played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short back in action. Additionally, the season will also feature many recurring cast members and some exciting new faces.

Take a look at the cast list for the upcoming season ahead of its two-episode premiere.

Who will be appearing in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short will be reprising their roles in the hotly anticipated second season of the Hulu dramedy. In addition to the entertaining plot, the first season of the show was also popularized by its star-studded line-up. Season 2 is set to see a similar line-up.

1) Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage in Only Murders in the Building (Image via IMDb)

Steve Martin will be reprising his role as Charles-Haden Savage, a resident of apartment 14C in Arconia and a former television star, who played a character called Brazzos. Season 1 saw Charles get into a relationship with Jan, who eventually turned out to be the killer of Tim Kono.

He is a celebrated actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician with five Grammys, one Primetime Emmy, and an Honorary Academy Award to his name. He is known for his roles in films such as The Jerk (1979), Three Amigos (1986), and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1989), not to mention the Pink Panther franchise.

2) Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building (Image via IMDb)

Martin Short's Oliver Putnam is a resident of apartment 10D in Arconia and a part of the trio behind the Only Murders in the Building podcast. He is a former Broadway director whose career got over with a series of flops.

Short gained renown throughout his career as a comedic performer on Saturday Night Live. Since then, he has starred in films such as Three Amigos, Innerspace, and Three Fugitives, etc. He has also starred in shows such as Mulaney, Maya and Marty, and The Morning Show.

3) Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

American pop sensation, actress, and producer Selena Gomez has been regarded as a "triple threat" by the media. In the Hulu series, she plays the role of Mabel Mora, an apartment 12E resident in Arconia, and an aspiring artist who joins Martin and Short in creating true crime podcasts.

Gomez began her acting career with the children's television series Barney & Friends and rose to prominence in her teenage years through her role as Alex Russo in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. She has appeared in films such as Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, A Rainy Day in New York, etc.

Other members of the cast include Tina Fey as Cinda Channing, Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas, Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams. Additionally, season 2 will see Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, Shirley MacLaine, Michael Rappaport, and Andrea Martin join the cast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on June 28, 2022 at 3.00 AM EST.

