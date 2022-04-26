Steve Martin King Tut SNL skit controversy explained as 1978 clip resurfaces online 

Steve Martin is receiving immense backlash from Generation Z Twitter users for his appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 22, 1978. The comedic legend did a parody sketch on 'Treasures of Tutankhamun,' a traveling exhibit making a six-city, 2.5-year-long tour across the States.
The exhibit was a nationwide phenomenon. People waited in long lines to see up to 55 masterpieces, which reflected King Tut’s “necessities.” Museums make immense amounts of money by selling toys, T-shirts, and other souvenirs. Steve Martin decided to mock the commercialism of the exhibit and said in his SNL sketch:
“One of the great art exhibits ever to tour the United States was the 'Treasures of Tutankhamun,' or 'King Tut.' But I think it's a national disgrace the way we have commercialized it with trinkets and toys, t-shirts and posters.”
The comedian went on to perform a goofy Egyptian-themed dance.
Why is Generation Z canceling Steve Martin?
The old clip of the comedian-actor’s performance went viral when a netizen tweeted about the same. It was reportedly the 44th anniversary of the SNL sketch. Many youngsters deemed it cultural appropriation and did not find humor in the performance, which has now been labeled “obnoxious.” Though one cannot find tweets regarding Gen Z's outrage due to Twitter’s algorithm, one can see the backlash to the attempted cancelation of Steve Martin.
As many netizens continued to jump on the Steve Martin hate bandwagon, netizens of older generations took to their Twitter accounts to defend the comedian. Some stated that Gen Z did not understand Martin’s mockery of commercialism.
A few internet users also made the issue political and claimed that the hate against Martin was “manufactured outrage” by right-wing supporters.
Though the tweet of the SNL clip went viral due to it being the 44th anniversary of the performance, some believed that the source for Martin's trend was from a Reed College, Portland incident. Students were reportedly shown the actor’s King Tut sketch, and one activist student found the piece racist and offensive.
The source of the sudden outrage has not yet been confirmed. It can be assured that the attempted cancelation of the comedian has proven to be a failure. Passionate fans of the actor have secured the internet that Martin will continue to shine in the limelight even if younger generations do not understand his humor.