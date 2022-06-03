Amy Schumer deletes post in support of Amber Heard days after verdict 

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has reached its end. The jury announced that they found the Aquaman actress had defamed Depp on all three counts. The Fairfax County court has awarded Depp $15 million in damages, while Heard must be given $2 million in compensatory damages.

Shortly after the case’s verdict was announced, Johnny Depp fans swarmed social media platforms celebrating his win. However, a few celebrities stood divided about the ruling, one of them being Amy Schumer.

The comedian showed support for Heard by sharing a quote from feminist activist and journalist Gloria Steinem on Instagram, which read:

“Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke. She will need her sisterhood.”

Though Amy Schumer did not mention Amber Heard, it was evident that she was showing her support for The Rum Diary actress. Many had mixed reactions to the same. Some netizens applauded her for standing by Heard, who claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. However, some were enraged by her statement as they believed that Schumer was showing support to an abuser.

Hip Dipp @hipdipp Just noticed Amy Schumer deleted her Gloria Steinem quote post from yesterday. The harrassment must have been massive. Just noticed Amy Schumer deleted her Gloria Steinem quote post from yesterday. The harrassment must have been massive.

Amy Schumer deletes Instagram post supporting Amber Heard

A few hours after the 41-year-old publicly supported Amber Heard, it appeared that the stand-up comedian had removed the Instagram post. The Trainwreck actress did not reveal the reason behind doing so. However, she may have taken such action after receiving immense online backlash for supporting Amber Heard.

The internet has been relentlessly mocking the actress for accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. They have also been poking fun at Heard after viewing her court testimonies.

Nicole (Taylor’s version) @SansaStarkss Oh my god Amy Schumer deleted that post that was definitely in support of Amber even though she didn’t even name her. That’s how bad it is out there to talk about this. Oh my god Amy Schumer deleted that post that was definitely in support of Amber even though she didn’t even name her. That’s how bad it is out there to talk about this.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in December 2018 for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Though the 36-year-old did not mention Johnny Depp, his lawyers argued that she clearly insinuated Depp. Since then, his lawyers have argued that her article took a toll on his career. Heard went on to countersue her ex-husband for $100 million.

It seems that many had expected Heard to receive immense hate online since the sensationalized trial began. A day before the verdict, Monica Lewinsky, who has garnered her fair share of negative attention, weighed in on the Heard-Depp defamation trial for Vanity Fair. She said:

“I wasn't surprised that the memes about Amber Heard far outnumbered those about Johnny Depp. I wasn't surprised that the cruel and vitriolic discourse was predominantly aimed at the woman.”

Amy Schumer is not the only celebrity to have sided with Heard amid the trial. The View co-host Meghan McCain also shared her disappointment at the verdict. She wrote in a social media post: “#MeToo is dead.”

Heard took to Instagram following her loss and expressed disappointment in the verdict. She added that she was “sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly.”

