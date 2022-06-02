"Hollywood owes Johnny Depp a huge apology": YouTuber Steven Crowder reacts to Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard trial verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicized defamation trial reached its verdict on Wednesday, with the jury handing Depp a major legal victory. Soon after, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star welcomed the verdict on Twitter. The latest to join them is noted YouTuber and host Steven Crowder, who's seemingly satisfied with the verdict.

Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber wrote,

"Hollywood owes Depp a huge apology."

Steven Crowder @scrowder Hollywood owes Johnny Depp a huge apology.

Steven Crowder reacts to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial verdict

After the jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial reached its verdict, Steven Crowder took to Twitter to say that Hollywood owes the actor an apology. This comes after Crowder earlier expressed his delight over the verdict on Twitter, with the hashtag #TruthWins.

Steven Crowder @scrowder BREAKING: The jury has found that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp! #TruthWins

Crowder has been quite vocal about his support for Johnny Depp in the actor's high-profile defamation trial with Amber Heard. In an episode from his podcast Louder with Crowder, titled Calling Out Media Lies, Crowder says:

''There is no actual evidence that Johnny Depp committed physical evidence.''

He continued saying,

''There is plenty of evidence that Amber Heard committed not only physical abuse, but serious emotional and psychological abuse against Johnny Depp. These things are not in question.''

In the episode, Crowder speaks about the case in detail and also discusses how the case affects the state of marriage as well as men's rights in the US.

About Steven Crowder's works

Crowder is the host of the popular podcast, Lowder with Crowder. However, in the recent past, he has run into problems pertaining to violations of online policies, often resulting in the demonetization of his YouTube channel. He was embroiled in a controversy involving reporter Carlos Maza, against whom he allegedly used homophobic and racist slurs. He was also in the news after he questioned the 2020 presidential election.

Crowder earlier worked for Fox before starting his career as a YouTuber and hosting his own podcast. He's also worked in a number of films and television shows, including To Save a Life and Greek. He is married to his wife Hilary since 2012 and the couple share two children: a son named Magnus; and a daughter named Charlotte.

Celebrities react to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict

Several celebrities took to social media and other platforms to share their views on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial verdict. These included actor Ashley Benson, TV star Laurie Holden, and Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Greg Ellis. Check out their reactions:

Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ @ellisgreg PLANT YOUR FLAG FOR JOHNNY DEPP 🏴‍☠️ PLANT YOUR FLAG FOR JOHNNY DEPP 🏴‍☠️

Laurie Holden @Laurie_Holden Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins

Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after the jury found that he was defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard in an op-ed she wrote in 2018 that was published by The Washington Post. The jury, however, found that Heard was also defamed by one of Depp's lawyers who called her allegations ''a hoax''. She was awarded $2 million. The outcome of the trial is a major legal victory for Depp.

