Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to the jury’s verdict in defamation trial

A jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, confirming his claim that Heard fabricated claims of abuse by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury determined that Heard defamed Depp in three separate statements in The Washington Post article, and that Depp defamed Heard in a statement made by his attorney.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages by the jury. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

Heard sought $100 million in damages, while Depp sought $50 million. Because punitive damages in Virginia are limited to $350,000, the judge reduced the punitive damages award to that amount.

In her first public reaction to the jury's verdict, Amber Heard stated:

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words."

After the verdict was read, Heard and her attorneys exited the courtroom.

Heard said:

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

Johnny Depp said:

"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Depp issued a statement on Instagram minutes after the verdict was announced.

The verdicts ended a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation but instead turned into a spectacle of a toxic marriage.

On Wednesday, Endipp's counsel expressed gratitude to the jury and stated that it was now time to move on and look to the future. However, the verdict could help the star rehabilitate his image. Throughout the trial, fans overwhelmingly on Depp's side would queue overnight for coveted courtroom seats.

Those who couldn't get in would gather on the street to cheer for Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared outside.

Amber Heard supporters react to her message after her loss in the defamation case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's supporters felt sorry for her and promised to support her during this difficult time.

lari kurator #IStandWithAmberHeard @a_mberheard @realamberheard You were so amazing and strong these last few days! I'm very proud of you and I didn't stop praying and defending you every day! I never get tired of saying how wonderful you are and how much I love you. YOU ARE HEARD! I've never been as proud of anyone as I am of you! + @realamberheard You were so amazing and strong these last few days! I'm very proud of you and I didn't stop praying and defending you every day! I never get tired of saying how wonderful you are and how much I love you. YOU ARE HEARD! I've never been as proud of anyone as I am of you! +

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011 and married in February 2015. Two years later, their divorce was finalized.

Depp previously dated Winona Ryder (from 1989 to 1993), Kate Moss (1994 to 1998), and Vanessa Paradis (1998 to 2012). Meanwhile, Heard was in a four-year relationship with photographer and painter Tasya van Ree from 2008 to 2012.

