All celebrities who supported Amber Heard in Johnny Depp lawsuit

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial continued for several weeks before reaching its conclusion today, June 1. Johnny Depp won the case decisively as the jury decided that Heard defamed him with malicious intent.

The case acquired global attention and many celebrities found themselves directly or indirectly involved in the fiasco. Amber Heard implied in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that her ex-husband Johnny Depp was abusive. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard because he claimed that the article impacted his career negatively. Heard filed a countersuit, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and continuing to harass her.

All celebrities who supported Amber Heard

Although Depp’s supporters were way more vocal and spoke out in his support, Heard's supporters also showed up when she needed them to. Here is a list of all the celebrities who supported Amber Heard in the Depp versus Heard trial that recently found its resolution.

1) Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin was one of the very first celebrities to come out in support of Amber Heard. When Amber Heard announced that she would be taking a break from social media amidst the trial, Griffin commented saying:

“Oh, Doll. I’m thinking about you and sending all the love."

2) Howard Stern

Howard Stern is an American radio and television personality, comedian, and author. Although the veteran radio host did not speak in favor of Amber Heard directly, he spoke vehemently against Johnny Depp. Speaking on his SiriusXM show in late April, Howard Stern said about Depp:

“He figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV because I’m so persuasive and I’m so smart, and I’m such a wonderful guy... I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t. This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children. It’s just coming off really badly.”

3) Ellen Barkin

Actor Ellen Barkin claimed in her testimony at the trial that Depp once threw a wine bottle across a hotel room, back when they were dating in the early 1990s. She testified that Depp was a controlling partner during their brief romantic relationship, asking her not to do this or that and trying to control her life. She also reminisced that Depp once became very angry with her and accused her of cheating just because she had a slight scratch on her back.

Depp denied the claims and said,

“A s*xual element began with Ms Barkin which lasted for months on and off really because she was making the film I was making at the time, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. She wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that. I didn’t feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms Barkin.”

4) Julia Fox

Julia Fox is one of the few celebrities who spoke outright in favour of Amber Heard. She publicly supported Heard and commented on Instagram saying:

“Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially.”

5) David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz is an American actor and comedian who is known for playing Mr. Universe in Serenity, Charlie Eppes in the CBS drama series Numb3rs, and for starring in the Harold & Kumar and The Santa Clause film franchises. The actor, who worked with Heard in NBC drama The Playboy Club, made a number of posts on Instagram showing support for her. He said:

“Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters. I believe Amber Heard.”

The final verdict for the Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp trial was delivered some time ago today. Check this space for updates on the same.

