"She is a victim": David Krumholtz extends support to Amber Heard, slams Johnny Depp's 'smugness'

On Thursday, May 19, The Santa Clause film franchise star David Krumholtz expressed his support for former co-star Amber Heard. Krumholtz, who worked with Heard in NBC's 2011 TV series The Playboy Club, took to his Instagram stories to speak out in favor of the actress amid the defamation trial.

In his Instagram stories, Krumholtz claimed that the Aquaman star is a victim of Johnny Depp's abuse. The actor further stated his own experience with Heard as he co-starred with her in their TV series.

The support for his former co-star comes as Heard's witnesses continued through their testimonies in the fifth week of the trial.

What did David Krumholtz say in his support for Amber Heard amid the defamation trial with Johnny Depp?

David Krumholtz began his Instagram stories by labeling it "controversial opinion," before clarifying that he believed Amber Heard's claims of abuse by Johnny Depp during the course of their relationship. In the story, Krumholtz wrote:

"Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters. I believe Amber Heard."

Interestingly, Depp himself has referred to himself as the ''monster'' in the past, as revealed by the trial evidence. The actor, Heard, and their common friends referred to Depp as "the monster" during his rage fit under the influence of narcotic substances. Heard, along with her lawyers and witnesses, alleges that Depp physically assaulted her while intoxicated.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Queens, New York native, added to his opinion on Instagram. He further mentioned Depp's reactions in court during Heard's public display of tears. Krumholtz wrote:

"She is not innocent. But she IS a victim. Johnny Depp's smugness during the trial is sickening."

David Krumholtz refutes Johnny Depp's claims of losing out on the Pirates of the Caribbean role following Amber Heard's op-ed

Krumholtz claimed that Depp's intoxication is the reason behind the actor's fallout with Disney regarding the role of Jack Sparrow. He wrote:

"The reason Johnny Depp lost career opportunities is because he was a total mess. Disney etc... doesn't care what Amber accused him of. He ruined his public image by being a severe drug abuser and drunk."

The basis of Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard was her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Depp and his legal team alleged that Heard's claims resulted in the actor losing out on multiple opportunities in his career. These roles included franchise appearances like Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series or Warner Bros' (now Warner Bros. Discovery) Fantastic Beasts series.

Earlier this month, forensic accountant Michael Spindler claimed that Depp lost around $40 million in potential income following Heard's op-ed. However, Heard's legal team stated that the actress did not mention Depp by name in the article. Furthermore, they raised the same points as Krumholtz. They cited Depp's intoxication as a potential reason behind Disney Studios dropping Depp.

David Krumholtz also mentioned his experience with Heard and wrote:

"I worked with Amber Heard. She is not psychotic. She is brilliant and strong and got caught up in bulls**t."

The Numb3rs star further claimed that Depp sued Heard as the actor did not want to admit his "raging addiction issues."

