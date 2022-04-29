5 celebrities who support Johnny Depp

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit has been a matter of discussion for everyone these last few days because of the trial. Many revelations have been made inside the courtroom as both parties stand their ground firmly against one another.

Initially, a defamation lawsuit of $50 million was filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean star in February 2019 in response to an op-ed that his ex-spouse Heard wrote in the Washington Post in December 2018. Johnny Depp's case was based on the damage caused to his professional and personal life due to the allegations in the article. The Hollywood A-lister even said during his interrogations in the trial that he lost "nothing less than everything" because of Heard's Washington Post article.

On the other hand, Amber Heard's $100 million (alleged) countersuit has accused Johnny Depp of organizing a harassment campaign focusing on damaging her image in the professional sphere. In response to the lawsuit filed by Depp, she further maintained that she never mentioned Johnny Depp by name in her op-ed.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Celebrities who are supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean star

It is important to maintain objectivity as long as the proceedings are still under trial. However, both actors have received support from people all over the globe, including other celebrities.

Here are the five celebrities who have lent their support to Johnny Depp.

1) Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany, who was last seen in A Very British Scandal, has been a close friend of Depp for years. They have worked together in movies like Transcendence, Mortdecai, and The Tourist. The relationship between the co-actors has been professional but also very personal.

Paul Bettany @Paul_Bettany known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying. known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying.

The WandaVision star has supported Depp ever since his initial legal battle began against Heard. Bettany tweeted in favor of the Fantastic Beasts actor by calling him the sweetest, kindest, and the gentlest man he ever knew.

Reportedly, Bettany's relationship with Amber Heard hasn't been pleasant to say the least. The MCU star was engaged in a "text fiasco" related to the Aquaman star. He later opened up about the matter.

Interestingly, the feeling seems mutual. It was revealed on April 25 during court proceedings that Heard allegedly despised the English actor. Paul is also on the list of witnesses whom the court can summon for examination or cross-examination during the proceedings.

2) Winona Ryder

It is rare to find support from ex-partners in cases like the one Johnny Depp is fighting. However, Winona Ryder has lent her support to him amid all the allegations in the statement she made in 2020.

Having been engaged to Depp for almost three years during the early '90s, Winona put forward her opinion about the allegations while defending her former partner in written documents that were submitted to the court in 2020. According to the Stranger Things actor, the allegations against Depp were upsetting.

Ryder clearly stated that her Edward Scissorhands co-star was never abusive or violent during their relationship. On the contrary, he was loving and caring, always making people he loved feel safe. However, she refrained from bad-mouthing Heard.

On the career front, Winona will be reprising her role as Joyce Byers in the fourth and final season of Stranger Things, which is dropping this year.

3) J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling is the British author known for creating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Although she has not directly expressed her opinions on the Depp vs. Heard saga, Rowling defended Johnny's casting as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.

Coincidentally, her opinion regarding Depp's casting matched with that of Fantastic Beasts director, David Yates. In fact, Yates defended Depp's personality and said that he was full of decency and kindness. However, despite the vocal support, Mads Mikkelsen replaced Jonny Depp in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

4) Sia

The well-renowned Aussie singer and songwriter Sia expressed her support for Johnny Depp after the alleged tapes of Amber Heard verbally abusing the Pirates of the Caribbean star were leaked.

She supported Depp in one of her tweets from 2020.

"Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp. I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes."

She also took a shot at Amber Heard and tagged the latter's then-boyfriend, tech tycoon Elon Musk.

"Also @elonmusk didn't you give her the seven million she "donated" from her settlement? She still came out seven million richer. Why are you protecting her. She will never get the help she needs if we all stay silent!"

However, these tweets are not available on Sia's profile anymore because she deleted her Twitter account temporarily in 2021 amid a controversy and backlash.

5) Penelope Cruz

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, an Academy Award winner, was Depp's co-star in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. Based on her experience, she expressed her opinion in the court-submitted documents.

According to Cruz, she spent almost every day with Depp on set during On Stranger Tides' shooting, which coincided with her first pregnancy. Depp's kindness and protective nature came through as he supported her.

Cruz's husband and acclaimed Spanish actor Javier Bardem agrees with her about Johnny's kind behavior. He supported his Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-star by calling him a caring and loving man, as per the court documents he submitted.

However, the couple has not made any comment about Amber Heard.

