How many kids does Paul Bettany have? Johnny Depp reveals Amber Heard despised actor and demeaned his son to the point of tears

Johnny Depp has revealed that his ex-wife Amber Heard felt threatened when he spent time with his best friend Paul Bettany. During his most recent appearance in the court on April 25, Depp called Heard's previous interactions with Bettany as abominable and said,

“Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany, mainly because we had become such close friends, and for her he was a threat and would take me away from her, with regard to if Paul Bettany were getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper. It would cause all kind of unpleasantries.”

Strawberry Fields ミ☆ @sunflxwervolsix Johnny Depp saying Amber Heard saw Paul Bettany as a threat because they became good friends and she thought he'd take Johnny away from her speaks volumes. Johnny Depp saying Amber Heard saw Paul Bettany as a threat because they became good friends and she thought he'd take Johnny away from her speaks volumes.

🏴‍☠️ Mother of Cats 🏴‍☠️ @catmama_sam

Which one of them is the abuser?



#JusticeforJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #JohnnyDepp Amber Heard did not like Johnny’s friendship with Paul Bettany because she wanted to isolate him and was threatened by his friends. Johnny let her friends live rent free in his penthouses.Which one of them is the abuser? Amber Heard did not like Johnny’s friendship with Paul Bettany because she wanted to isolate him and was threatened by his friends. Johnny let her friends live rent free in his penthouses.Which one of them is the abuser?#JusticeforJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/u7Gb9gpUAo

The Happily Ever After star recalled a moment when they were with Bettany, his wife Jennifer Connelly, and their kids. Depp mentioned that Bettany got into a debate over lunch and whenever the latter tried to make a point, Heard would talk over him.

Depp continued and said that it started to get rude and Heard "got mean and loud." He added that Bettany and Connelly’s son Kai entered in between to say something about what he studied in school. Depp said that Heard demeaned Kai to a point where he burst into tears and walked away. He later told Heard that her behavior was unacceptable and she had no right.

Paul Bettany is the father of two children

Paul Bettany is a proud father of two kids (Image via Rich Polk/Getty Images)

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly first met after appearing together in the 2001 biographical drama film, A Beautiful Mind. They did not date for some time as they were in other relationships at the time.

Following the September 11 attacks, the WandaVision star proposed to Connelly. They soon tied the knot and shifted to Brooklyn Heights after living together in Tribeca. They have two children - a son, born in 2003, and a daughter, born in 2011. He is also the stepfather to Connelly's son from a previous relationship.

1) Stellan Bettany

Stellan Bettany is the eldest child of Paul and Jennifer. Born on August 5, 2003, he was named after Bettany’s friend and actor, Stellan Skarsgard. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jennifer has revealed that Stellan is interested in music and does not appear much on his father’s social media pictures.

2) Agnes Lark Bettany

Agnes Lark Bettany is the youngest child of Bettany and Connelly. Connelly mentioned in an interview with Kimmel that her daughter loves coming to work with her and offers to help run lines. Agnes also provided suggestions and adjustments to her mother, and a few of them have been praised by Connelly’s director.

Edited by Somava