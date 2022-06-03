"I was all in favor of Depp 100%": Juror in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial speaks out on 'unanimous' verdict

The verdict for the Johnny Depp-Amber heard defamation trial was announced on May 31, 2022. The seven-member panel unanimously voted that the Aquaman actress had defamed her ex-husband in the 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

The jury has since awarded Johnny Depp ten million dollars in compensatory damages and five million dollars in punitive damages. However, the Fairfax County court Judge Penney Azcarate has since reduced the punitive damages to $350,000. The panel also awarded Heard two million dollars in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship garnered massive attention during the sensationalized defamation trial. Many private details about their marriage were made public. However, one aspect of the legal battle which was kept hidden from the public, was the names of the jurors.

The Fairfax County Court revealed that they would not be releasing the names of the panel. However, jury members were free to identify themselves or speak publicly about the trial.

Juror shares their opinion on Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in December 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she called herself a domestic violence victim.

Although Depp’s name was not mentioned in the article, his legal team argued that it was clearly insinuated that Heard was talking about Depp. They added that the article took a toll on the actor’s career. Heard went on to countersue her ex-husband Depp for $100 million.

An alleged juror who wished to remain anonymous due to the gravitas of the situation, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the trial. The juror responded to fan questions under the Twitter username “seekinginfinite.”

Twitter user WaWa asked the alleged juror about his reaction to Amber Heard claiming that her “dog stepped on a bee.” The anonymous juror said:

“She seemed to just be pulling stories out of the air at this point.”

Another user asked why Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in punitive damages and not $50 million, which was the amount that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had sued for. The alleged juror responded:

“Unrealistic amount and not all the jurors agreed on amounts. Found a happy medium.”

Twitter user Ashley Berner asked why the jury was in favor of one statement for Heard. The alleged juror said:

“It was a compromise. The jury has to be unanimous. I was all in favor of Depp 100%”

Netizens were baffled by Amber Heard’s eye contact with the jurors. When asked what were the jurors thoughts on the same, seekinginfinite said:

“It seemed incredibly unnatural. And it’s hard to have someone constantly look at you when you can’t talk back at them.”

Twitter user Gavin asked if everyone on the jury hated Amber, to which the alleged juror claimed that they did not hate the Aquaman actress but “most didn’t empathize.”

One netizen asked the alleged juror if there were other members on the panel who believed Amber Heard. Seekinginfinite said:

“Wouldn’t say believed her. But saw it as they thought both were guilty of defaming each other.”

Followers of the case can view the now-deleted Twitter interactions in the video below:

Johnny Depp fans continue to celebrate his victory across social media platforms and sources claim that he will be returning to the screens.

