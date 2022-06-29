Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 3 preview: The final hours of Bunny?

Only Murders in the Building returned for its second season on June 28, 2022, releasing the first two episodes at once. After the fascinating cliffhanger at the end of the first season, the show picked up the story of Bunny's (played by Jayne Houdyshell) murder and the trio's potential involvement in the crime.

Season 2 delved straight into the mystery and added some more layers with the confirmed presence of someone who is trying to sabotage Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin) and frame him as a criminal. The second episode confirmed that, leaving viewers to wonder what the future of the show holds.

The upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building will drop on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 3: A look into Bunny's death day?

The upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building is ready to recreate the marvel from the show's first season, where it brilliantly depicted the final day of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) leading up to the moments of his death. The upcoming episode is titled The Last Day of Bunny Folger. If the show can reproduce the beautiful depiction of the victim's last day as it did previously, the upcoming episode is sure to be one of the best episodes of the current season.

Another cliffhanger introduced in the second episode was in the form of Bunny's pet parrot, which she left to Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) in her will. Though this seemed arbitrary at first, the parrot revealed that it "knows who did it." This may not be explicitly accurate, but the bird can play a crucial role in uncovering the mystery that seems far from solved at the moment.

The third episode of Only Murders in the Building may also look into the potential enemy of the trio. The revelation in the second episode about the fake painting made it clear that an enemy is lurking somewhere, who stands to gain from framing Charles or sabotaging all three of them after they successfully solved Tim Kono's murder in the first season. Bunny's murder could be an elaborate scheme to achieve this.

The third episode will reveal the number of people Bunny crossed paths with before she was murdered. Much like the case of Tim Kono, this episode may have the clue buried somewhere, but it will not be easy to figure out. Charles and his father's story may also prove to be instrumental in this crime, as hinted by the first two episodes.

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season, with one episode premiering each successive Tuesday. The finale is slated for August 28, 2022.

When will the upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building air?

The first two episodes premiered on June 28. 2022, on Hulu and Disney+. The third episode will follow suit and be released on July 5, 2022. It will be released on Hulu at 3.00 AM EST in America, while it will premiere on Disney+ in other regions. The air time will vary according to the timezone. It will be released at 8.00 AM in the UK, 5.00 PM in Australia, and 12.30 PM in India. Stay tuned for more updates.

